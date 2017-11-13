Amazon Officially Announces ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Multi Season Series

Does the idea of a baby Frodo make you melt? You might just get to see him in his childhood form! Amazon announced it has acquired television rights to The Lord Of The Rings and plans to produce multiple seasons based on the globally famous novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The deal, rumored to cost close to $250 million, includes the potential for a spin-off series and will focus on new story lines that precede The Fellowship Of The Ring. It is unknown if the story will be set before The Hobbit or between The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings, but either storyline is sure to excite fans. Avid The Lord Of The Ring admirers have eagerly awaited news of finalization of contracts for the series. Other contenders including Netflix attempted to purchase rights, but super giant Amazon was awarded the privilege to continue the storyline generations have come to know and love. Amazon plans to air the new The Lord Of The Rings television series through the Prime Video on-demand streaming service, adding more Gollum into our everyday lives.

The Lord Of The Rings trilogy is world-renowned in both the literary and cinematic world. Named Amazon customer’s favorite book of the millennium in 1999 (and why wouldn’t it be with the beloved Gandalf leading the adventure?), the series has continued to grow in popularity each year. The Lord Of The Rings movie trilogy received 17 Academy Awards and grossed nearly $6 billion and starring an all-star cast. Amazon is reaching out to a wider audience with this acquisition and hopes to expand their on-demand entertainment service. Fans can currently watch many Amazon Originals including Transparent, Love & Friendship, and The Man In The High Castle through Prime Video.

The Lord Of The Rings fans can look forward to quality and dedication as an experienced team works together to bring their favorite characters back to life on the television screen. The Amazon Prime Original will be a collaboration of many entertainment superstars including Amazon, Tolkien Estate and Trust, Harper-Collins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. Although no stars or dates have been announced yet, Amazon is known for timely press releases and keeps fans updated on their favorite shows. The Lord Of The Rings series will be available to Amazon Prime customers free with their Prime Video service. Amazon has been steadily growing this part of their site, offering shows from HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more along with Amazon Prime originals. The Lord Of The Rings fans are watching close as Amazon aims for a home-run with their new series, hopefully one that includes a baby Frodo.

