Beverly Young Nelson Video: Roy Moore Accuser Says He Sexually Attacked Her, Left Bruises On Teenager

Beverly Young Nelson came forward with Gloria Allred to accuse Roy More of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 or 16 years of age. Beverly said that she was born on November 14, 1961, in Santa Maria, California. Nelson said that she has been married for 13 years to her husband John, a truck driver whom she thanked for taking off work and supporting her during the press conference.

Allred said that Young told her husband about what she alleged Roy did to her more than 40 years ago, along with telling a few close family members. However, she didn’t tell the public about what happened with Moore one night after Roy offered the teen a ride because he said no one would believe her. Beverly said that Roy was a regular customer who sat in the same seat night after night at the eatery where she worked years ago.

Moore was a much older man, said Beverly as she read her statement, and Allred said Nelson is willing to testify under oath to back up her claims. Beverly even produced a yearbook that she claims Moore signed during Christmas 1977, signing it, “Love Roy Moore.” Beverly said that she initially felt honored that Moore would write in her yearbook.

But soon the man wearing the brown Hush Puppies would be the stuff of nightmares. Nelson claimed that she got into the passenger seat of Moore’s old two-door car and he drove to the back of the eatery. She trusted Moore, even though she didn’t know what the D.A. position meant, but she knew he was an important man.

Gloria Allred introduces Beverly Young Nelson as a new accuser who claims that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The current scandal triggered her memories. pic.twitter.com/8uPkIl7bWN — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) November 13, 2017

Moore stopped the car and parked in between the dumpsters, said Beverly, as she began to cry. She was alarmed and immediately asked him what he was doing. Moore began groping Beverly’s breasts and then locked the door so she couldn’t get out, said Nelson. Moore didn’t stop but allegedly grabbed her neck to force her head close to his crotch.

Twisting, struggling, and begging Moore to stop, Beverly said that at some point, Moore gave up. Roy told Beverly that she was just a child and that he was the D.A. and that if she told anybody about the incident, no one would believe her over him. Beverly had bruises on her neck the next day, she alleges. Beverly covered the bruises with makeup and quit her job the next day. About two years later, she told her sister. Four years ago, she told her mother. Prior to marrying her husband John, she told him. Beverly and her husband supported President Donald Trump in the most recent election, so Beverly claims she is not telling her story via political motivation.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]