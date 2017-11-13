Brand New Postpones Tour After Mystery Apology For Sexual Misconduct Posted By Lead Singer

The band Brand New has postponed its tour after frontman Jesse Lacey made a public apology for his past sexual misconduct via Facebook. The news of the tour’s postponement showed up on Brand New’s Facebook page today. The statement refers to the “events of the last few days” as being the reason why Brand New has opted to postpone its concerts for an indefinite amount of time.

Brand New had gigs in the United Kingdom and in Ireland, which fell under this postponement. So what did the singer from this Long Island-based band do that he’s apologized for and described it as acts of sexual misconduct? There are no details involved with either his apology or the band’s Facebook notice of postponing the tour that gives a hint about what occurred.

Lacey posted an apology for his past wrongdoings over the weekend, which prompted both Kevin Devine, who was touring with Brand New as the group’s guitarist, as well as Brand New’s opening act Martha, to withdraw from the concerts in the U.K. and Ireland. According to the SF Gate, the band has postponed its European tour.

While Lacey’s apology of “past wrongdoings” was posted, what exactly those “wrongdoings” were referring to is not known. Lacey didn’t go into detail about what he was apologizing for. There was a post on a public Facebook thread that went up on Friday, which was allegedly penned by an unidentified woman. That post, which has since come down, accused Lacey of “requesting nude photos, exposing himself over Skype and engaging in lewd conversations back in 2002.”

The accuser was an unidentified woman who claims she was 15-years-old and Lacey was 24 when this occurred. This post was up for a short time before it was taken down. The thread prompted other women to come forward, and they added similar allegations to the same thread, according to Page Six. But again, the thread is now gone.

While Lacey issued an apology on Saturday for past bad behavior, he didn’t offer any details about allegations that the accusers were under the age of consent, writes Page Six. Lacey wrote a lengthy post on the band’s Facebook page that still left an air of mystery around what he did.

“Early on in my life, I developed a dependent and addictive relationship with sex. I was scared of it, ashamed, and unwilling or unable to admit it, and so it grew into a consistent and terrible problem. Years ago, after admitting my habits and cheating to my then-soon-to-be wife, I began to approach my problem in a serious way. I entered professional treatment, both in group therapy and individual counseling, and revealed the realities of what a terrible place I had gotten to in my life, and what a terrible impact my actions had on people.”

Lacey, who is married today to Andrea King, had even more to say.

“I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me.” He continued. “And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right. I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate.”

