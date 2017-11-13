Kristen Doute Teases The Return Of ‘Crazy Kristen’ After Facing Pregnancy Rumors

Kristen Doute may be seen returning to her old ways during the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

While attending the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles days ago, the Vanderpump Rules star and former SUR Restaurant waitress opened up about what is to come on the new season and admitted to possibly losing her cool during filming.

“I wouldn’t say Kamikaze Kristen, but a little crazy Kristen comes back,” Kristen Doute explained during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the event.

Kristen Doute also teased drama within the many relationships of the show and hinted that at least a couple breakups may happen on the show.

“Literally, every single relationship has their ups and downs this season. Some don’t come back up,” she said.

Kristen Doute and her boyfriend, Brian Carter, have been dating for the past two years, and while they may be one of the many couples whose relationships are tested during Vanderpump Rules Season 6, they are not one of the ones who were unable to salvage their romance. In fact, just two nights ago, Kristen Doute posted an image of herself and Brian Carter on Instagram at Lisa Vanderpump’s latest event.

In other Kristen Doute news, the longtime reality star recently faced questions online about a potential pregnancy, which she quickly shot down on Twitter.

In recent months, Kristen Doute and Brian Carter have faced a number of rumors online, including allegations of being secretly engaged. However, despite Doute having been spotted wearing a ring that appeared to be an engagement ring, she and Carter have not yet announced any plans for a future engagement or pregnancy. In fact, Kristen Doute recently joked about her lack of desire to become pregnant, suggesting that she simply wasn’t ready to give up wine.

Although Doute and Carter may not be ready to take the next step in their relationship, they have been living together for nearly two years and appear to be going strong.

To see more of Kristen Doute, Brian Carter, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere on December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

