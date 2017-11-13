Blake Lively’s Brother Jason Backs Corey Feldman As He Reveals The Name Of Another Alleged Hollywood Pedophile

Corey Feldman is getting support from fellow former child stars as he continues to talk about the sexual abuse he endured as a young actor in the 1980s. Feldman is on a mission to expose an alleged Hollywood pedophile ring, and the Goonies and Lost Boys star claims to know at least six names of alleged abusers, one of whom still has powerful ties to the entertainment industry more than 30 years later.

In a return appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Corey Feldman named Alphy Hoffman, the former owner of Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, as his second abuser. Alphy’s Soda Pop Club was the hottest club for child stars in the 1980s. While the parties were kid-friendly with unlimited soda, the parent-free after-parties were a reportedly a different story. Corey Feldman revealed he met Hoffman when he was 12-years-old and had a friendship with the party promoter for several years before the alleged abuse started.

“I would see other kids there that I knew. Corey [Haim] would go there, too,” Feldman said of the Soda Pop Club.

Feldman went into detail about one instance of alleged abuse at the hands of Hoffman, telling Dr. Oz that he went to rest in a bedroom after a night of partying at the kiddie club.

“I don’t know what I was given at that time, but I know that I was really out of it,” Feldman said.

Corey Feldman said he became alarmed when Hoffman “started doing the same things” to him that his first abuser had done.

“I kind of woke up in the middle of it and I freaked out,” Corey said.

“I was, like, ‘Oh my God, are they comparing notes?’ They’re treating it like… I’m being passed back and forth or something. It was really offensive and really shocking and jarring… I just remember being terrified.”

Corey Feldman was joined on The Dr. Oz Show by fellow former child star Jason Lively. Lively is best known for his role as Rusty Griswold in the 1985 movie National Lampoon’s European Vacation.

But Jason Lively also comes from an acting family. Jason is the stepson of actor Ernie Lively (Passenger 57) and the brother of actresses Lori and Robyn Lively. Jason is also the half-brother of Eric Lively and Gossip Girls star Blake Lively.

When Jason Lively joined the discussion, he confirmed that he saw some behavior at the Alphy’s Soda Pop Club parties that didn’t seem appropriate. Lively, who at age 15, was a bit older than some of the other child actors at the time, said he was old enough to be more aware and cautious than the 12- and 13-year-old child stars were.

“I saw what I knew was a scene that I wouldn’t put myself in,” Lively said of the after-parties.

While Jason Lively admitted he never witnessed any sexual abuse first hand, he confirmed that he saw Hoffman exiting bathrooms with different underage boys and that he saw other older males coming in and out of different rooms. Lively admitted the behavior he saw was enough to make him pause and go “hmmm,” but that he really didn’t know what was going on.

Feldman credited Jason Lively’s famous family for helping him to avoid some of the pitfalls of child stardom. Jason Lively also said that his famous sister, Blake, had a good experience in Hollywood.

“You can’t be in this industry and not be aware,” Jason Lively said. You can see Jason Lively on The Dr. Oz Show in the video below.

In an interview with the Today show’s Matt Lauer, Corey Feldman hinted about the abuse that took place at the soda pop clubs he used to hang out at. Corey Feldman previously named actor Jon Grissom as one of his alleged abusers. Grissom had small roles in several Corey Feldman-Corey Haim films, including License To Drive and Dream a Little Dream. In his interview with Dr. Oz, Corey Feldman revealed he first met Grissom at Alphy’s Soda Pop Club.

You can see Corey Feldman talking to Dr. Oz below.

