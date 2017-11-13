‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Sends A Message To Donald Trump

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham‘s on again, off again, boyfriend Simon Saran is getting political. Simon, who is known to viewers of the show to be very controversial with his comments on nearly everything, is now sending a message to President Donald Trump.

According to a November 12 report from Pop Culture, over the weekend Donald Trump tweeted a very controversial message to his followers about North Korea and Kim Jong-un. After the tweet was posted, former Teen Mom OG star Simon Saran tweeted him back offering his support.

President Trump tweeted, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

After many Americans called out Donald Trump for the tweet, saying it was inappropriate, uncalled for, and issued in the hope of causing controversy, Farrah Abraham’s man tweeted his support for the leader of the United States of America. “Keep your head up,” Simon Saran wrote back to the President.

The report reveals that while Simon Saran doesn’t usually tweet much about politics, he often retweets Donald Trump’s Twitter posts, and has even called out other social media users who criticize the President, or call him out on his decisions as Commander in Chief.

Most recently, Teen Mom OG viewers watched Simon Saran during his very own MTV special, titled Being Simon. The special focused on personal aspects of Simon’s life such as his relationship with Farrah Abraham, and his business flipping houses. However, since filming the special, Saran has announced that he will not longer be filmed by MTV and even accused members of production for making racist comments about him.

In addition, Farrah Abraham has also called out members of the Teen Mom production after she claims she was fired from the MTV reality TV series for her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Fans will see Farrah in the upcoming season of the series, which is set to premiere on MTV at 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. However, it is still unclear whether or not she will be featured in any future seasons of the show. Meanwhile, Simon Saran says that he has officially quit the reality series, and that he will no longer be filming any scenes for the network after he claims to have been treated poorly.

