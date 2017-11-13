‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Paternity Bombshell, Oscar’s A Q, Music Key To Solving ‘GH’ Who’s The Dad Puzzle

General Hospital spoilers tease that the ABC soap gave GH fans all the clues they need to figure out the identity of Oscar Nero’s (Garren Stitt) biological father. It’s all about the music, and if you dig into one legacy character’s background, you’ll find the timeline is right for this mystery man to have met and fathered Oscar in California then went back to life in Port Charles. All the spoilers point to Oscar’s biological father being clueless that he fathered a child – because this guy would never have left a son behind. Oscar’s father is a good man and will be thrilled to find out he’s got another kid in his life.

Music ties Oscar to Quartermaines

Although the letter hidden in the Man Landers book hinted at a connection to Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), now General Hospital spoilers hint that a new Quartermaine will be revealed soon. This is great because the legacy family is light on family members lately, so this could be a big blessing. GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps for November promise that Oscar’s mom is revealed, but the big question is about his dad.

New sweeps spoilers from the soap magazines, shared by Soap Central, say that the father is a “prominent man” and also say that a “long-held secret” leads to a search close to home. To sort out this mystery, GH fans should think about the musical clues. The CD that Oscar found and that he played for Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is the biggest clue yet. She Knows Soaps recaps remind us that Joss and Oscar listened to the CD and it was music about a sad spit for a couple.

It's high time Carly met Oscar's mom. Tune into a tense, new #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/f8JtHZatN8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 18, 2017

Who in Port Charles makes music?

There’s only one man that right age in Port Charles that is a musician: Ned Ashton (Way Kurth). Oscar told Joss to “listen to this lyric” on General Hospital last week. He said it was about how no one could love Oscar’s mom the way the mystery man did. And Oscar also said the songs were ones his dad “recorded for my mom.” Thinking back to 2003, when Oscar was fathered, Ned was still doing his Eddie Maine thing and could have met Oscar’s mom while touring.

If you look back at Ned’s history, you’ll see he had a big gap in appearances for years when he was supposedly living in California with Lois and Brook Lynn. That’s in the same state where Oscar’s mom, Dr. Nero, lived. Somewhere in those years when Ned was gone from Port Charles, he and Lois split up, and she moved to London. That means General Hospital spoilers could easily shift around Ned’s history to make him fall for Oscar’s mom while he and Lois were struggling.

Ned and Olivia are back from their honeymoon, West Coast! And they're in the mood to stir up some family drama. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WhbGFcwzXP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 20, 2017

Oscar could be a Q

Back to last week’s GH, Oscar told Joss that the songs on the CD that his dad recorded were about people “afraid to lose each other” and that have “a short time to love each other.” Oscar told Joss it was sad and wondered why they broke up and wondered “what got in their way?” It could be that Ned reconciled with Lois and had to leave Oscar’s mom or that he was called back to duty with the Quartermaine family. But no matter what, no way did Ned know she was pregnant.

General Hospital spoilers and history show that Ned was a devoted father to Brook Lynn and loves little Leo Falconeri to pieces. He would never abandon a child or a woman he loved that was pregnant with his child. In fact, Ned will be thrilled to learn he’s got a son, if these GH rumors prove to be true, but will also be hurt that his son was kept from him. Setting Oscar up as a member of the legacy family will provide friction for Olivia and Ned as they adjust to a new life together.

Joss is helping Oscar find out who is father is but some @GeneralHospital fans are more curious about his mom ???? —> https://t.co/xm20f6denE pic.twitter.com/WM0oaZeSW3 — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) October 19, 2017

But if you think about it, Ned being Oscar’s dad is a lot better than him being yet another offspring of Sonny’s, or the child of one of the Q twins since they have their hands full and lots of children between them already! Catch up now on GH spoilers about the hot new promo revealing Tamara Braun’s character, Cassandra and Nelle’s fate, and who attacked Julian in jail. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Valerie Durant/ABC]