‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Getting Launch Pads Over Vehicles For Quick Map Travel Tuesday

Adding vehicles to Fortnite: Battle Royale is a common request even after Epic Games said it wouldn’t be adding them. That doesn’t mean a quick mode of transportation hasn’t been considered, as the developers are adding Launch Pads to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter in the next update scheduled Tuesday morning.

The Fortnite: Battle Royale 1.9 patch will be released early Tuesday morning, according to a news update from Epic Games. The developers touched on controller sensitivity improvements along with various gameplay adjustments, bug fixes, and performance optimizations. The big addition though is a way to traverse the map quickly via Launch Pads.

Launch Pads

Launch Pads are a new Epic rarity addition to Fortnite: Battle Royale that is essentially a more powerful version of the game’s existing Jump Pads. Running across the Launch Pad will send players high into the air, where they can redeploy their Glider.

On the plus side, the Launch Pad will set up situations where players can quickly move to different parts of the map, flank an enemy, avoid obstacles, or quickly beat the storm before getting caught outside the circle. On the negative side, players will be fairly vulnerable in the air as they will be easy to spot and cannot fire back.

The Launch Pad can be picked up from loot on the ground or in chests. It cannot be picked back up once deployed and can be used by other players an unlimited number of times. It can also be destroyed like any other trap in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Other Changes

Epic Games is still trying to find the sweet spot for the default controller sensitivity in Fortnite: Battle Royale. A new round of adjustments has attempted to find the correct movement speed while scoped. Players will be able to adjust sensitivity themselves and reset to the defaults as well.

A change to ammo loot has also been made as different modes require a different number of bullets. The Duo playlist sees the medium ammo stack increase from 10 bullets to 14 while the Squad playlist bumps the count up to 18 bullets per stack.

There are numerous other bug fixes from being able to open doors while in Build mode to preventing players who are Down But Not Out (DBNO) not being able to pick up resources. There is also another round of performance tweaks to reduce load times, cutting down hitches, and improving overall performance.

