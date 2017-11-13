Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin’s Feud Continues: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars To Celebrate Separate Birthdays For Son

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are planning to throw separate birthday parties for their son Lincoln, who turns 4-years-old later this month.

According to a new report, things between the former Teen Mom 2 couple have seemingly taken a turn for the worse as Javi Marroquin’s romance with their co-star, Briana DeJesus, gets more and more serious.

“They’re having separate parties,” a source told Radar Online on November 13.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars at the end of last year in hopes of getting their strained relationship back on track after splitting in May of that year. However, not only did the couple fail to reconcile, they also failed to mend their co-parenting relationship.

Months later, after flirting on Twitter for several weeks, Javi Marroquin struck up a romance with Briana DeJesus and traveled with his fellow reality star to New York City and Los Angeles in recent months.

Although Javi Marroquin hasn’t revealed any official plans for his son’s birthday, he did reveal on Twitter that he would be celebrating with Briana DeJesus. As for how Marroquin’s ex-wife feels about the upcoming celebration with DeJesus, the Radar Online source said Kailyn Lowry has “no thoughts” on it.

As fans may have seen, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been at odds for months and in a recent tweet, DeJesus took aim at Lowry, telling her fans and followers that said they “aren’t friends” and “never were.”

Kailyn Lowry married Javi Marroquin in 2012 and in May of last year, she announced the end of their marriage as he served a months-long deployment in Qatar. Since then, Lowry has been attempting to juggle her three baby daddies, including Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, as he maintains his relationship with son Lincoln and step-son Isaac.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin can also be seen on Fridays at 9 p.m. on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

