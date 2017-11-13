‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Springs A Surprise, Wants Phyllis Back — Hilary Saves ‘Philly’

Young and the Restless spoilers for the weeks of November 13 and November 20 state that Billy’s (Jason Thompson) jealousy is provoked when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), prompted by Hilary (Mishael Morgan), pretends to go after Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Billy springs a surprise on Phyllis and moves to reconcile with her, according to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps.

When Billy rushed to Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) side after Phyllis found her unconscious in an elevator, many Young and the Restless fans assumed that the situation in which Billy spends even more time with Victoria would eventually lead to Billy rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife. Young and the Restless fans assumed that Phyllis could only further drive Billy away from her through a desperate move motivated by jealousy to drive a wedge between Victoria and Billy.

The conviction that Victoria and Billy were destined to rekindle their relationship was encouraged by the view that “Philly” was a mismatch designed only to provide a temporary amusement for Billy while he waits patiently for Victoria to come back to her senses.

Billy’s insistence on staying with Victoria and helping her to confront the survival challenges facing Brash & Sassy in the aftermath of the sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) against Cane (Daniel Goddard), convinced fans that a “Villy” reunion was inevitable. The challenges to Brash & Sassy were further complicated by Jack’s (Peter Bergman) Jabot scheming targeted at his half-brother, Billy, to punish him for snatching his ex-wife, Phyllis.

Billy’s recklessness and flagrant disregard for decency during the Jabot spy scandal and his shocking betrayal of Phyllis’ trust when he used Dina’s (Marla Adam) password to access secret Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop appeared to signal the inevitable end for “Philly.”

'The Young and the Restless' recap: Phyllis slaps Billy and throws him out https://t.co/nqeabnMxRf — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) October 24, 2017

However, Billy’s latest push to reconcile with Phyllis is consistent with hints dropped by executive producer Mal Young after he took over as Y&R head writer from Sally Sussman.

After Sussman left as head writer and Young took over, he revealed in an interview with Soap Central that Billy and Victoria won’t get back together as fans expected. Young indicated that he was not in favor of Sussman’s focus on “Villy” and that he planned to shift focus to “Philly.”

Young thus indicated that contrary to expectations that Billy and Victoria would reunite, he had plans for a major relationship story for Billy and Phyllis and that fans should expect the emerge of “Philly” as The Young and the Restless’ next super couple.

