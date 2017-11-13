Tamra Judge Says ‘Bye Felicia’ To ‘RHOC’: Are Ratings Dropping Fast And Viewers Tired Of Same Old Drama?

Tamra Judge decided she wanted to come back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County even though she had been extremely hurt by her former friend, Vicki Gunvalson. Last year, Tamra highly considered leaving the fame and money behind because she was tired of constantly being hurt by Vicki. She felt she had been completely betrayed by her, as Tamra was merely trying to warn her about Brooks Ayers. When Vicki shut her down, Judge was hurt and devastated, as she now had to watch Brooks drag Vicki through the mud with the cancer scandal.

Vicki didn’t feel that Tamra had been a good and understanding friend. She decided to slam her over her lack of support, and Gunvalson got caught up in some rumors about Eddie Judge’s sexuality. This was the final straw for Tamra, who didn’t appreciate Vicki gay-bashing her husband and mocking the entire LGBTQ community. According to a new Instagram photo, Tamra Judge is now ready to say goodbye to this latest season of the show, and she decided to promote the finale episode on Instagram. It airs tonight on Bravo, and the reunion specials will follow over the next couple of weeks. For Tamra, it was all about “bye Felicia” to this season.

Season finale tonight. #rhoc #byefelicia #byseason12 ???? #bravotv A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:42am PST

“This was one boring Season! But I’m addicted to this show!! Lol,” one person replied to Tamra on Instagram, while another added, “Just curious, but why are all of the housewives season’s so short???”

This seemed to be a common question, as one person said the same on Twitter, “Season must be shorter than previously. Could be viewers are dropping off FAST. Shannon has to go. She’s too whiny for me.”

Of course, many viewers are split as to who they want to see come and go. Some people adore Tamra and others don’t like her. It’s the same with Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson. But many viewers can agree that the seasons are getting shorter. It seems like production is making the seasons shorter, as this season was just 19 episodes long. Older seasons have been upwards of 24 episodes long. Perhaps production is slowing down on content, as viewers may not be watching as much. Many have predicted that The Real Housewives of Orange County would be the next franchise to end because ratings were low. However, Bravo has said nothing about the subject.

What do you think about Tamra Judge’s “bye Felicia” comment in relation to The Real Housewives of Orange County? Do you think she’s saying goodbye to a dramatic season, or do you think she’s done with the show now that she and Vicki have made some sort of peace?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]