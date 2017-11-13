Another ‘Teen Mom OG’ Wedding In The Works

Teen Mom OG viewers have seen some epic weddings on the show in the past. Couples such as Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have celebrated gorgeous wedding ceremonies that were filmed for the MTV reality series. Now it seems that yet another wedding is in the works for the show.

According to a Nov. 13 report by Teen Mom Talk Now, Maci Bookout’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, may be walking down the aisle again. Although Teen Mom OG fans watched Ryan and his wife Mackenzie Standifer get married in an intimate ceremony during the last season of the show, it seems they may be taking a page out of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s book and having another wedding day celebration.

The report reveals that Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer seem to be planning a bigger wedding celebration. As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Edwards and Standifer got married in an outdoor ceremony with only Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, in attendance earlier this year. Now, it seems that the couple want to celebrate their marriage with all of their friends and family members by having a big wedding reception.

Some Teen Mom OG fans are surprised that Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are still going strong enough to have a second wedding celebration after reports of an Edwards cheating scandal appeared online over the summer. A woman came forward claiming that Ryan had been messaging her on Tinder and had propositioned her during his marriage to Mackenzie. The reports alleged that Ryan had told the woman that Mackenzie was out of town and asked her to come to his house, but she refused.

All of this happened after Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married, and the Teen Mom OG dad spent time in rehab for a drug addiction. It seems that the pair have worked through their issues, and are ready for a new start. However, even though Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney invited the pair to their wedding, fans shouldn’t expect to see the couple at Ryan and Mackenzie’s wedding celebration. Maci and Ryan’s relationship has changed since his rehab stay, and the situation will likely be documented on the show when it returns for a new season later this month.

[Featured Image by MTV]