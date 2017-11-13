‘Alaskan Bush People’ Will Not Return To Alaska After Ami Brown’s Chemo [Report]

The Brown family has had a very challenging year as matriarch Ami Brown battles lung cancer. After a brief hiatus, Ami is set to resume her second round of chemo, heading to California from Colorado with her husband, Billy, and a couple of their kids.

Ami has been very sick throughout her treatment, the chemo causing her to lose weight and become more frail, which is very common during cancer treatment. Although Ami’s prognosis isn’t good, she is hanging on and seems to be doing the best that she can, given the circumstances. While many outlets reported that Ami has been “gravely ill,” leading fans to believe that Ami wouldn’t make it past the summer, she is still alive and fighting.

Stage III lung cancer is very serious, and it’s hard for a person to overcome such a diagnosis — but it’s not impossible. Ami may not live another 30 years, but she may be able to prolong her life if the cancer responds to the chemo. That said, fans are wondering what will happen to the Brown family after Ami finishes up her cancer treatments in California.

According to the Facebook page ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed, the Browns will not be going back to Alaska to resume their lives in the “bush.” The page’s curator said that the Browns will live in Colorado on a full-time basis, where they will film their reality television show in the future.

“Colorado will be their new forever home,” the page’s curator wrote in a comment on a recent photo of Noah Brown.

Some fans seemed to think that the Browns would return to Alaska, but since they left, their lives have changed drastically. That is, of course, if you believe that the Browns were living the lives that they say they were. There have been plenty of skeptics out there, all of whom believe that Alaskan Bush People is “fake.”

Regardless, the Browns are living new lives now, and that’s not going to change. Their focus is on Ami and her health, and that’s more than likely what the focus of Season 8 will be.

