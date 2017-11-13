North Korea ‘Prepared To Conduct A Nuclear Strike Against The United States,’ Claims Letter

North Korea is reportedly ready to conduct a strike against the United States, at least according to a newly-released report. As reported by the Daily Mail, the North Korean delegation sent a letter to President Vladimir Putin that warned about conducting a nuclear attack against the U.S. The letter reportedly contained details about North Korea allegedly preparing to strike the U.S., with the letter being received last month by Russian officials.

Reports of the content of the letter were originated by Sputnik News, a Kremlin propaganda tool. The letter was received when President Putin was in Saint Petersburg during the Inter-Parliamentary Union talks. However, with news of an alleged impending attack against the U.S. by North Korea, which allegedly changed the U.S.’s stance against North Korea, talk about surviving a nuclear war is ramping up on social media.

Putin received the letter from upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who had received it from the North Korea delegation. In spite of these reports, Dmitry Peskov, who acts as press secretary to President Putin, noted on Saturday that he was not aware of the letter that contained talk of a strike against the U.S. The disconcerting news comes in the wake of President Donald Trump trading barbs with Kim Jong Un.

The buzz about the letter from North Korea comes on the heels of U.S. aircraft carriers sending clear warnings to North Korea by practicing naval exercises with ships from Japan during four-day-long drills near South Korea. The U.S. sent long-range bombers to the area as North Korean tensions rose, with Trump being called an “old lunatic.”

North Korea has performed intercontinental ballistic missile testing over the past few months — missiles that could potentially travel as far as the U.S. mainland. Guam has been threatened as well. Meanwhile, Trump has tried to increase pressure against North Korea by the international community. Trump told North Korea not to test the U.S.

“Do not underestimate us. And do not try us…The weapons you’re acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face.”

[Featured Image by Omer Messinger/Getty Images]