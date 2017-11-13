WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Has Odds Jump To Win ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match

The WWE rumors over which superstar might win the Royal Rumble 2018 match in a few months are starting to heat up as a new contender has emerged. For weeks, two superstars have been the front-runners at the top of the odds list, but after a recent tease during a live event, a third superstar may win the match for his first time ever. Here are the latest updated details on which SmackDown superstar could win the next edition of the Royal Rumble and head to a main event match at WrestleMania 34.

In a recent report from WWE Leaks, it was mentioned that SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura had his odds to win the big match improve over the weekend. In particular, Sky Bet sliced his odds from 8 to 1 to 5 to 1, showing that bettors have confidence in Nakamura’s chances to win. He also moved from 9 to 1 up to 11 to 2 on the Paddy Power listing. All of this comes thanks to an in-ring tease on Sunday night involving Nakamura and Styles.

For weeks, the odds to win the Royal Rumble have favored Raw superstar Roman Reigns and WWE free agent John Cena. The two are currently listed as co-favorites at 9 to 4 at the Paddy Power sportsbook’s odds. Nakamura is currently fourth in their listing, trailing AJ Styles at 7 to 2. Styles recently captured the WWE Championship in a surprising win over Jinder Mahal during WWE’s SmackDown Live in the United Kingdom.

The buzz over Shinsuke Nakamura has come following an in-ring tease at a live event in Florence, Italy that WWE was holding. Basically, Nakamura and Styles had a face-off in the ring as the crowd chanted “WrestleMania” at the two former New Japan Pro Wrestling stars. That has fans wondering if WWE could now be building towards a dream match between the two iconic wrestling superstars on the grandest stage of them all.

WWE posted a video of Nakamura and Styles’ in-ring spot from Italy, as seen below.

So should “The King of Strong Style” win this huge match? It would be a good move to see WWE back a newer superstar in the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns and John Cena each have Rumble match wins on their resume. It’s a big step for WWE to support their newer talent on the roster, but winning a high-profile match like the Rumble certainly helps especially with the fans likely to embrace that victory.

[Featured Image by WWE]