‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Kills Zack, Confesses To Sharon, Shocking Exit For The Sex Ringleader?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) will take matters into her own hands and take out a huge threat. On Monday, November 13, episode Zack (Ryan Ashton) will spill all his secrets to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) while Dina is in the backseat. Of course, neither Zack and Abby had any idea that Dina crawled in the backseat of his car before taking off after Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) exposed Zack as a sex ringleader.

According to Soap Central, Zack offered every excuse in the book to explain why he took advantage of the young girls. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he tried to say that he was helping the young girls. Abby didn’t want to hear any of it and told Zack she wants nothing to do with him.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Zack cannot let Abby go. At this point, she knows too much and could destroy him. If she went to the police, he would spend a very long time in prison. The situation only gets more complicated when Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) shows up to save Abby from Zack. The sex ringleader pushes Scott in the storage unit with Abby and drives away.

The Young And Restless Spoilers: Dina Drops Shocking Bombshell On Ashley Abbott https://t.co/3eXTLHXUVx pic.twitter.com/Rjr2y6lVr9 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) June 26, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina will get arrested on Tuesday, November 14. She will shed light on Zack and could lead to his arrest. A social media rumor claims that Dina will be forced to protect her granddaughter from Zack and murders the evil smooth talker. It would lead to Zack’s exit from the storyline and could lead Dina’s Alheizmer’s disease diagnosis.

Zack’s storyline has nowhere to go but to end it with either Zack’s arrest or murder. Young and the Restless spoilers state that no one would blame Dina if she killed Zack, after all, he is a huge threat. However, Dina attacked Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on Friday’s show, so it may be harder for her to beat a murder charge.

After Dina gets out of jail on Tuesday, she stops by the coffeehouse and tells Sharon something shocking. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Dina tells Sharon that she saw Zack and Abby and may even know where they parked when she slipped out of his car.

Do you think Dina will murder Zack? Will she remember being in Zack’s car and lead to Zack’s arrest?

