Irina Shayk Wants Another Baby As Ex Cristiano Ronaldo Greets Daughter With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Irina Shayk gave birth to Bradley Cooper’s baby just seven months ago, but she may be pining for another one. Recently, her ex-boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, announced that he welcomed a new baby daughter with his girlfriend, Georgia Rodriguez, and showed how his family is growing. If Irina does want to add one more to her own family, she better get things moving along.

The Sports Illustrated model and the Portuguese soccer star was a high-profile couple before things came to a halt in 2015. They met while shooting a campaign for Armani together and have been touted one of the best-looking couples in the world.

But the model ended things when she realized that he has been unfaithful to her.

“Now I know the truth and I feel completely betrayed,” she said, according to Daily Mail. “I trusted him and stuck up for him when there were rumors he had been with other women. I feel stupid that Cristiano has fooled me.”

Things turned around quickly for the dark beauty. Fast forward two years, she is now reportedly engaged to Bradley Cooper and already has a seven-month-old baby daughter in her arms.

But so has it for her ex Cristiano Ronaldo. The 32-year-old soccer star immediately jumped into a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, 22, after he parted ways with Irina. This week, the couple announced that they have welcomed their first baby daughter into the world.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMT4rYc32U — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 12, 2017

“Alana Martina has just been born,” he tweeted in Portuguese. “Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!”

Along with this news, rumors of the model wanting another baby has gained momentum. Despite the fact that getting pregnant may be detrimental to her career, the 31-year-old seems to want a baby more than anything.

“Both she and Bradley want another baby,” a source told E! Online. “They will be trying next year […] Irina loves being a mother.”

While Irina Shayk does not post any pictures of her daughter or her baby daddy on Instagram, she is seen out with them from time to time. The family of three has been seen out on the pumpkin patch, taking walks by the sea and visiting the local farmer’s market.

“And A-list couple Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper looked like any other happy family going about their weekend as they took their adorable little girl to Santa Monica Farmers’ Market on Sunday,” reports Daily Mail. “The actor took on the role of daddy daycare, looking positively besotted as he carried little Lea on his chest while chatting to his girlfriend.”

Cristiano Ronaldo now has two daughters and two sons.

[Featured Image by Michael Steele/Getty Images]