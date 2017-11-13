Emily Maynard Johnson Gives Birth To Fourth Child & Needs Your Help With A Name

Emily Maynard’s family just got a little bigger! The Bachelorette star and her husband, Tyler Johnson, welcomed their third child together (Emily also has a daughter, Ricki, from a previous relationship) on Monday.

Emily and Tyler welcomed a baby boy a short while ago, with Emily making the official announcement on social media. She shared a hospital photo with her fans on Sunday night, so her fans knew that she was going to give birth very soon!

On Monday morning, Emily shared the very first photos of her precious newborn, making the Johnsons a party of six, officially. The newest Johnson baby is simply adorable and is even sporting a faux hawk. The former reality star now has three boys under the age of 3!

So far, Emily’s daughter Ricki looks thrilled to have another newborn to dote on, while her two boys, Jennings and Gibson, don’t look too sure about the new baby.

Emily and Tyler usually take some time to figure out what to name their offspring, and this time is no different. Emily has asked fans for help when it comes to naming her third son. Some of the most popular suggestions include Jagger and Cash, but who knows what Emily and Tyler will ultimately decide? Emily really likes unique names, but she doesn’t have anything picked out just yet. She will likely post another picture with the baby’s name once she and Tyler come to a decision.

Emily has joked about being pregnant for the majority of her marriage to Tyler Johnson, whom she met at church years after her splits from Brad Womack and Jef Holm. After being blessed with two adorable boys, just about everyone thought that Emily was done having kids (and maybe Emily thought that, too!). However, it’s another son for the blonde beauty, who captured the hearts of millions when she went on television to find love a few years ago.

…God is so good… my cup runneth over… {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!} A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:55am PST

