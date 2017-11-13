Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton: Could He Propose On Her Big Christmas Special

There have been a ton of rumors about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani already being engaged. Now, fans think they may have figured out when he is going to pop the question. Hollywood Life shared the details about when fans think Blake is going to propose. Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas will air on December 12 on NBC. It has already been confirmed that Blake will perform on the show.

An insider shared that Blake and Gwen are totally in love and ready to take the next step, so they feel like this would be the time for it. If Blake was to propose on the show, then this would really bring in the ratings for the special.

Gwen and Blake met while on The Voice, and they have been doing great. Gwen and her children spend a lot of time in Oklahoma with Blake, and while he is filming The Voice, he is always around her. It wouldn’t surprise anyone at all if Blake popped the question, but a lot of fans have figured that they would either do it in private or on The Voice since they are both on this show.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani both went through a divorce around the same time and ended up bonding. They do seem like an unlikely couple, but they have been able to make it work. Somehow, they seem like a perfect match. Gwen really does seem to love spending time in Oklahoma, which is something she isn’t used to at all.

This Christmas special will star Gwen Stefani, but Blake Shelton will also be there. Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, Ne-Yo, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed to be on the show as well. This should be a great special that has skits along with a ton of great music.

Do you feel like Blake Shelton is going to propose to Gwen Stefani on her big holiday special? Do you think this would be planned or a surprise for Gwen? Don’t miss Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas when it airs on December 12 on NBC.

