Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Went Through Drama During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 [Spoilers]

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz appeared to be at odds in their marriage during the recently aired Vanderpump Rules Season 6 trailer, and during a new interview, Schwartz admitted that filming wasn’t a walk in the park.

While spending time with his wife and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, during the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles, Tom Schwartz opened up about the upcoming season of the Bravo TV reality series and revealed that fans can expect their “most intense” season of all time.

“Where do I begin? It’s on another level,” Tom Schwartz explained to Us Weekly magazine about Season 6. “I’m still processing it, you know what I mean? It’s like a blur. Especially when you’re in the trenches, you can’t see the light.”

During the trailer, Katie Maloney is seen getting upset about something that appears to relate to her marriage. However, no details about what happened are given in the sneak peek. That said, Maloney and Schwartz are still married, which Schwartz confirmed to the magazine.

“We’re still married, spoiler alert,” he added.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married in August of last year, and earlier this year, during the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, fans watched them walk down the aisle amongst their co-stars, family, and friends.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been known for their ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules. If they are at odds during Season 6 as the sneak peek seemingly suggests, no one will be all that surprised. After all, they nearly didn’t make it down the aisle last year after a bachelor/bachelorette party gone wrong.

Despite their past issues, Katie Maloney appeared hopeful for their future while chatting with Us Weekly magazine last month at the premiere of Lisa Vanderpump’s documentary The Road to Yulin and Beyond at the Awareness Film Festival.

“We’re just excited for our future together, and planning to eventually have a family, and buy a house and all that,” she said.

For more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]