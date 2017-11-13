Bethenny Frankel Calling Out Major Companies For Skipping Out On Financial Help For Puerto Rico

Bethenny Frankel may be filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York these days, but she’s focusing on fixing one of the country’s biggest issues as well. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many people felt that the government let down their fellow Americans on the island. For weeks, people have survived without food, water, supplies, and power. While the island is slowly being restored, it’s clear that the hurricane relief was not a moment to be proud of. Bethenny, on the other hand, decided to get to work and she has been working on shipping millions of dollars worth of supplies to the island.

Of course, saving an island is a lot of work and Frankel has been reaching out to charities and companies for financial donations and help to get supplies to the people in need. For weeks, Frankel has talked about her hard work on social media and encouraged people to ship their donations to Miami, where she will take over. Her charity initiative, B Strong, has been working on getting supplies to people in need. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now calling out charities who are not stepping up to the plate.

Reunited for a great cause. Thanks @theellenshow and @generalmills for your support! #BStrong #100percent #PR911 Tune in today at 3PM EST to get the DL. Donate at www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/BStrong A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 13, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

As it turns out, Frankel has been working with big charities to get donations ready for Puerto Rico. But now that the charities have to pay up, they aren’t paying her anything. Perhaps these charities should have thought twice because Frankel isn’t concerned about the consequences. This morning, the Real Housewives of New York star decided to call out major charities for being all talk and no action.

“Working on massive cargo shipment to PR/USVI.BIG charities who said they’d help, bailed. Doing ourselves. #BStrong,” Frankel revealed on Twitter, adding in a later tweet when fans asked for clarification, “BC people talk a big game until it is time to write a check.”

Many of her followers were shocked that charities were not keeping their word and stepping up when it came to financial donations. Several of her followers asked her to call them out, so they knew which charities not to donate to in the future. But Bethenny didn’t call them out by name, saying instead that it was major well-known charities with big names attached to them.

“The big ones w big names attached,” Frankel revealed, adding later, “BEYOND. Mayors & people in Puerto Rico asking “where is the $?” We have spent 250k to do what would cost millions.”

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Us Weekly]