‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Tuesday Nov 14: Dina Arrested, Victor And Jack Unite For Abby, Lauren Rages

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 14 in the US pick up from Monday’s cliffhanger where Zack Sinnett (Ryan Ashton) left Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) locked in his storage unit while he makes a getaway. Scott comforts a frightened Abby, but will the two realize they have a golden opportunity to dig into Zack’s sleazy background? Exactly what is in that storage unit, aside from Abby and Scott, who don’t like each other very much? Will they dig into his stuff looking for evidence of his guilt to tie him to the human trafficking ring? Check out the Y&R promo for Tuesday’s episode below.

Dina arrested, countdown to Alzheimer’s reveal

Also on tomorrow’s Y&R, spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) tells Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) that she’s under arrest. After Dina stowed away in Zack’s car, she’s back in Genoa City and looking chipper, nothing like the maniacal moment when she stabbed Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Dina flirtily offers Paul her wrists and asks if he’s going to handcuff her. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) is on standby to try and help her get out of jail ASAP.

Genoa City is spinning out of control next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/vP694oStR6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 10, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is worried about Dina, but can’t stop to ask questions about her erratic behavior. He must figure out what’s going on with his niece Abby and that means he and The Mustache will work together. Once all this hubbub dies down, Y&R spoilers say that Dina gets checked out and her kids discover she’s got Alzheimer’s Disease. She’s off her meds which is part of Graham Bloodworth’s (Max Shippee) terrible revenge plan.

Victoria targets Abby, Victor concerned

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) sees Abby’s downfall over the disastrous dating app as an opportunity to push her sister further aside. But Vikki must play nice when their dad Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) appears concerned. Victoria shares her suspicions that Abby might not be so innocent in all of it, but Victor just wants his baby girl safe. That means he must make nice with an enemy.

Today on #YR, Abby's big night turns into a nightmare following a shocking announcement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8gQXNLWJmm pic.twitter.com/zQjPRnUYrt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 11, 2017

On Monday’s Y&R, Victor jumped at the chance to play hero to stabbed Nikki and whisked her away to the hospital. Although Nikki and Jack had a nice phone conversation, The Mustache is still hoping to win her back. But in the meantime, Jack and Victor put aside their differences and work together to find Abby and Scott and save them from Zack. Will Scott find a way to get the two of them out of the storage locker or will it be up to the Newman and Abbott patriarchs to save their skins?

Lauren rages at worried Sharon

Back in downtown GC, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is worried because Scott is missing and not returning her calls. Before Sharon can wrap her head around what Zack might have done to her honey, she finds herself under attack. Young and the Restless spoilers predict that Lauren Baldwin (Tracy E. Bregman) shows up at Crimson Lights in a rage and confronts Sharon. Lauren says Scott wouldn’t be in danger if not for Sharon and accuses her of seducing her son.

The ladies go head to head, but Y&R spoilers show that Scott and Abby are safe. As for Newman Enterprises, Crystal Porter’s (Morgan Obenreder) accusations at the Top of The Tower about the app they funded make waves. Victoria and Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) find themselves scrambling by mid-week to minimize the damage done by Zack’s disgusting app. Tune in daily to the CBS soap to see this all unfold and check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.



