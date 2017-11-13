Pippa Middleton Opts For ‘Oversized’ Style As Pregnancy Rumors Spread, Kate Middleton Displays Baby Bump

After months of going incognito, Pippa Middleton has finally emerged from her post-wedding honeymoon bliss. While she is not partying it up with other British socialites in high-profile events, she has made steps to show that she still has a social life. With pregnancy rumors swirling around her, the 34-year-old has opted to wear “oversized” and baggy clothing that conceals her midsection. With her older sister, Kate Middleton, already showing a tiny baby bump, will Pippa also officially share her good news soon?

Just a few months after her wedding, Pippa was bombarded with pregnancy rumors as she settled down with her new husband in London. She began decreasing her public appearances since then, only showing herself momentarily when she had to run errands around her neighborhood.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

She has been spotted a few times this winter, but each time, she was seen wearing “oversized” tops and jackets that concealed her tummy, according to Daily Mail. She also had started to forego her makeup routine, choosing to reveal her glow.

“Pippa Middleton displayed her natural beauty as she ditched the makeup when she stepped out with a friend in London,” reports Daily Mail. “The Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister looked radiant as she embraced the natural look at the exclusive South Kensington Club in Chelsea with her friend. Pippa, 34, who recently married James Matthews, arrived on her trusty bike and donned an oversized £286 woolly jumper from Intropia.”

#PippaMiddleton’s cozy cardigan is what winter dreams are made of: https://t.co/2d1r2RlBzI — InStyle (@InStyle) November 8, 2017

She was seen biking to this exclusive club, which showed that she keeps up with her exercise regime despite her condition.

With the wife of James Matthews neither confirming nor denying the pregnancy rumors, her sister Kate Middleton has resumed her duties as the Duchess of Cambridge. As she attends functions and fulfills her royal duties, she also has revealed her small baby bump.

“Kate Middleton stepped out in London on Wednesday to speak at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum,” reports E! Online. “The 35-year-old pregnant Duchess of Cambridge wore a Cabernet-colored dress with a red poppy pin for the event. Her tiny baby bump was visible on the windy day.”

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the @Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. pic.twitter.com/NB4XVJKG0Y — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Cardy/Getty Images]