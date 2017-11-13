Gloria Allred To Reveal New Roy Moore Accuser: Live Stream Press Conference Of Latest Sexual Assault Claim

After Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was hit with multiple accusations of sexually abusing minors — including a 14-year-old girl — in a Washington Post story last week, attorney Gloria Allred is set to reveal a new, previously unknown accuser who will say that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was underage as well, according to media reports Monday morning.

Allred, who has represented numerous women accusing prominent men of sexual assault and misconduct, is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:20 a.m. Pacific in New York City on Monday, November 13. A live stream of that press conference will be available below on this page.

According to information made available to the media in advance of the press conference, “the new accuser wishes to state what she alleges Roy Moore did to her without her consent.”

The 70-year-old Moore is the Republican nominee in a special election for the Alabama United States Senate seat left open by Jeff Sessions when Sessions was approved by the Senate as Donald Trump’s appointee to be attorney general. A former chief justice of the state’s supreme court, Moore is known for his strongly conservative views. As Alabama chief justice, he refused to strike down state laws banning same-sex marriage even after the United States Supreme Court had deemed those laws unconstitutional.

New: Attorney Gloria Allred to hold news conference at 1:30 CST w/ new Roy Moore accuser. Alleges he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in AL. pic.twitter.com/LJIjVXabs3 — Arielle Clay (@ArielleABC3340) November 13, 2017

According to his own website, Moore supports Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border, believes “homosexuality should be against military policy,” and that “Obamacare should be completely repealed as soon as possible.”

Moore has also called for members of the Muslim religion to be banned from serving in the United States Congress and called the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage “even worse” than an 1857 Supreme Court decision affirming that slavery was constitutional.

While Moore has held a solid polling lead over his Democratic opponent Doug Jones for most of the race, following the accusations in the Post article that Moore, while in his 30s, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and “dated” other teenage girls, the race has tightened — with one new poll showing Jones surging to a four-point lead.

Listen to a live stream of the Gloria Allred press conference with a new Roy Moore accuser telling her story of an alleged sexual assault by the Senate candidate by clicking on the audio file below, courtesy of WZRR Radio in Alabama. A video live stream will be posted on this page as the press conference draws closer.

Another poll that followed the Washington Post story on Moore’s past alleged sexual assaults found that Jones had moved into a tie with Moore in the race.

Allred is also currently representing Summer Zervos, one of more than 10 women who publicly accused Trump of sexual assault and whose accusations were revealed during the 2016 presidential campaign. Zervos is now suing Trump for defamation after Trump called her accusations against him “lies.”

Trump accused Zervos of either being an operative of the Hillary Clinton campaign or merely seeking “10 minutes of fame,” according to the lawsuit brought by Zervos and Allred.

Allred has also represented women who have leveled sexual assault accusations at comedian Bill Cosby and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, as well as Trump and several other well-known men, including sportscaster Marv Albert.

Moore gave a radio interview to Fox News personality Sean Hannity on Friday in which, while denying the accusations in the Post story, appeared to at least partially confirm his preference for “dating” teenage girls when he was an adult man in his 30s, saying, “I don’t remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother.”

According to one former professional colleague of Moore’s, former prosecutor Teresa Jones, it was “common knowledge” that Moore frequently engaged in relationships with teenage girls.

“Everyone we knew thought it was weird,” Jones said. “We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall… but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.”

[Featured Image by Wes Frazer/Getty Images]