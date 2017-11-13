Lindsay Arnold May Not Be Able To Compete This Week On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After Injury

Dancing With the Stars spoilers are out and Lindsay Arnold has been injured. TV Guide shared the details about Lindsay’s injury and what is going on with her. This week is the big semi-finals and so this is a pretty bad week for Lindsay to have to miss out. She is competing with Jordan Fisher and they actually have a pretty good chance of winning the entire thing.

During the rehearsals on Sunday, Lindsay actually hurt her knee. That doesn’t give her very long to heal and get to feeling better. As of this morning, she wasn’t cleared by the doctor to perform yet. She explained that she stepped up onto a stair and she felt her entire leg go out. Lindsay was actually practicing for the pro number when this went down. It happened once and she hoped that was all, but then it happened to her a few more times.

Lindsay Arnold explained that she really does want to dance with Jordan in the semi-finals, so she is hoping that this doesn’t mess with her. It would be pretty hard for Jordan with a new dancer, but Lindsay can still help out with the dance and then be there to support him. Sharna Burgess will be doing the dance if Lindsay is unable to perform this week.

Right now, Lindsay Arnold is the only person left in the competition that hasn’t won before. She has a great chance with Jordan by her side, too. Hopefully, she will end up being able to pull through and dance tonight. The fans really do want to see her on the show. Sharna could do a great job, but it isn’t the same thing at all. At least, Sharna is already learning the dances just in case. She was with Derek Fisher earlier this season, but he got sent home already.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ no words just so much gratitude to every single one of you that supports us we couldn’t do it without you!! Huge thank you to @corbinbleu for being so wonderful this week we could have been given a better trio partner for this week!! We love you!! Tonight votes determine the finalists and we definitely wanna be there so please vote we love you all ???? 1-800-868-3406 voting link in bio #dwts @dancingabc A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

