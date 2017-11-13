Kailyn Lowry Finally Giving Becky A Chance At Romance? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Starting Rumors With Body Language

Kailyn Lowry is currently busy with her new son, Lux Russell, and her two other sons, Lincoln and Isaac. The Teen Mom 2 star has been focusing on her baby in between seasons of the show, and one can imagine she has her hands full as a single mother of three. While Lowry may be super busy with her kids, she may not be thinking about dating. On Teen Mom 2, Lowry was still hoping that Chris Lopez would come around and be a father to little Lux, but it sounds like she has accepted the fact that she’s a single mother. But she may be getting support from her female friends, including one in particular.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now starting rumors that she’s giving her friend Becky a chance at love. It was Becky who supposedly ruined Kailyn’s marriage to Javi, and she was the one who spoke out against their mock wedding on Marriage Boot Camp. Now that Marroquin is out of the picture and has started a new relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, Kailyn may be thinking about moving on. It’s no secret that she has explored a romantic relationship with a female before, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they got together.

Over the weekend, Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of herself with Becky, her lesbian friend. Many of her fans were surprised that Lowry was sharing this photo with a heart emoticon, as many seemed to think that she was hinting that they were in a romantic relationship. This is the same Becky who appeared briefly on Marriage Boot Camp to set the record straight about their friendship. Javi Marroquin claimed that Kailyn had cheated on him with Becky because they had kissed one another at Pride Parade. Javi saw it as cheating, but Becky is now revealing that this wasn’t the case at all. But many of Kailyn’s friends believed that her body language was suggesting something else in this photo.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry’s post with Becky? Do you think her body language is saying something that she’s not?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]