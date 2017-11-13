‘PUBG’ Testing Vaulting And Ballistics In Monday Evening Update But Expect Issues

The first phase of testing the official release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will start Monday night. Developer Bluehole will give PC gamers their first taste of the new vaulting mechanic along with major changes to how guns behave with a new ballistics system, according to a new Steam post. PUBG players should expect issues with how the game runs, however.

Bluehole plans to update the PUBG test servers at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Monday evening. The test servers will be available in North America and Asia on both solo servers in both first-person and third-person mode.

This initial test will only last one day, unfortunately, as the developers are not confident in the stability of this test build. In other words, those who venture into the public test servers should expect to run into issues like crashes while playing.

This is the first of three planned phases of testing PUBG before the official 1.0 release in December and there are two main draws. The first is the addition of the vaulting and climbing system that will allow players to navigate over objects in the game like rocks and cars or through windows. This should make movement in the game much more dynamic, as previously covered.

The second change with tonight’s PUBG update is an overhaul of how weapon ballistics and damage are calculated. For example, projectiles will now be affected by air resistance, which means greater bullet drop over long distances. All weapons have been modified to be reasonably accurate up to a distance of 300 meters, including the submachine gun.

Meanwhile, where bullets hit characters has been modified to treat the neck area as if it is being protected by a helmet. Additionally, the amount of damage done to a player will be based on modifiers to hit areas based on weapon class and type going forward.

Other changes include the addition of variable zoom on 8x and 15x scopes by scrolling the mouse wheel forward or backward. Plus, Red dot, holo and 2x sights can have their level of brightness using the same action.

Finally, Bluehole addressed cheating in PUBG once again. The battle against those using hacks and other cheat tools in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an increasing issue as the game closes on an official release. The developers have placed another level of anti-cheat detection on top of the BattlEye cheat service which has seen a 25 percent reduction in cheats overall and a 50 percent reduction in “malicious, extreme cheaters.” Bluehole says it is taking cheating seriously and will continue to build new systems to combat cheaters.

PUBG players shouldn’t expect to see the new desert map until the third phase of testing followed by the official release. Xbox One owners, on the other hand, are supposed to receive all PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds features and content when it launches on December 12 with the exception of the desert map.

[Featured Image by Bluehole]