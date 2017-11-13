Roy Moore Threatens To Sue ‘Washington Post’ For Revealing Sexual Assault Allegations

Roy Moore, the Alabama U.S. Senate candidate who has been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct against underage girls, threatened to sue the Washington Post, the paper that first broke the story of the damning allegations, CBS News is reporting.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Leigh Corfman was 14-years-old back in 1979 when Moore, at the time a 32-year-old district attorney, had an inappropriate relationship with her. Specifically, Corfman alleged, Moore drove her to a wooded area and sexually molested her. Specifically, she said, Moore took off his clothes and touched her over her bra and underpants.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out. Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

Three other women later came forward to allege that, during the same time period, Moore also had inappropriate relationships with them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 (the age of consent in Alabama was 16 at the time).

Moore has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them an attempt by both the Republican and Democratic parties to scuttle his Senate bid.

Speaking to reporters at a rally Sunday night, Moore called the allegations “fake news” and promised to sue the Washington Post for publishing them.

Moore’s remarks drew a round of applause from his supporters.

In fact, Moore has attempted to use the allegations as an attempt to raise more money for his Senate bid, which will culminate in a special election against his challenger, Democrat Doug Jones.

“I’m counting on you to stand with me at this critical moment by chipping in a donation to help me bust through the vicious lies and attacks and get the truth out to as many voters as possible before December 12.”

Since the allegations surfaced, some Republicans have raced to defend Moore. One such Republican, as CNN reported, is Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Zeigler used the Bible to defend Moore’s alleged fondness for teenage girls.

“Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

Another Alabama GOP official, Marion County GOP chair David Hall, tried to brush off the allegations due to the amount of time that has passed since the alleged incidents.

“It was 40 years ago. I really don’t see the relevance of it. He was 32. She was supposedly 14.”

Other Republicans have called for Moore to drop out of the race. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, appearing on Meet the Press on Sunday, suggested that Moore should step aside.

“From my point of view, I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside.”

Meanwhile, according to the Hill, recent poll numbers indicate that Moore is losing ground against Jones. In the most recent poll prior to the Post’s report, Moore had been leading Jones by six points. Polls taken days after the report indicate that the two are tied.

