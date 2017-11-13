Mysterious ‘United States Of America’ C32 Plane Lands At Guam Air Force Base, But Trump And Melania Not Aboard

A “United States of America” airplane landed in Guam at Andersen Air Force Base and its mysterious presence is causing waves online, because President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not aboard, nor were Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady of the U.S. Karen Pence. In fact, the plane did not carry any distinguished visitors aboard when it landed at the Guam base. According to KUAM, a plane that had “United States of America” insignia landed in Guam, with the publication reporting that the U.S. Air Force confirmed the presence of the aircraft although the Air Force did not provide any details about why the plane landed in Guam.

The plane was a C-32 aircraft, which is a Boeing 757 that has been configured in a special manner, according to data given by Andersen Public Affairs. As seen in the above photo from 2012, U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta walked aboard a C-32A plane when he visited Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Normally, the C-32 aircraft carries President Trump, Melania, the vice president or Trump’s cabinet members, along with members of Congress. Therefore, the mystery of the aircraft arriving without distinguished visitors remains a mystery for now, that is, until further details are released to the press.

The Air Force referred queries about the presence of the aircraft to the White House press desk and the office of the Secretary of Defense. Meanwhile, President Trump enjoyed time in Manila, as Melania already came back to the U.S. while Trump ends his 12-day Asia trip.

With the Andersen Air Force Base mystery plane landing in Guam, questions about whether or not the U.S. plane had anything to do with Guam being in the crosshairs of the U.S.’s ongoing showdown with North Korea are beginning on social media. President Trump recently responded to the North Korean leader calling Trump “old” by taking to Twitter to lob “short and fat” threats. Guam is an American territory that has been on high alert lately as the rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea heightens.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

