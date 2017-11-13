‘Dragon Ball Super’ Major Spoilers: Vegeta Getting New Transformation While Fighting Toppo?

While the battle between Son Goku and Kefla continues to get intense, some fans are patiently waiting for Vegeta to get a new transformation in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. The Saiyan Prince has yet to enter the spotlight and hasn’t tested his power against the strongest mortal, Jiren of Universe 11. However, his fight against Toppo could trigger his new transformation, which could lead the Universe 7 to victory.

In Dragon Ball Super Episode 112, Vegeta found an opportunity to fight Jiren. Unfortunately, his plan was ruined after Toppo came into the scene. At first, the Saiyan Prince showed no interest in fighting Toppo and called him the second fiddle. However, the Pride Trooper told Vegeta that he’s also a second fiddle like him.

Vegeta got angry and started fighting Toppo. So far, there is only limited airtime given in the fight between Vegeta and Toppo. The latest episodes mainly focused on Son Goku, who’s about to achieve Ultra Instinct for the second time, and Kefla, who transformed into a Berserker Super Saiyan.

With less than 21 minutes left in the tournament, most Dragon Ball Super fans must be wondering if Vegeta will also have a new transformation. Finally, the latest DBS spoilers revealed that the Saiyan Prince is bound for a “comeback.”

Otakukart referenced the tweet of Dragon Ball Super writer Toshio, saying, “I finished writing a Cool Vegeta; Ok, let’s sleep.”

They speculated that “Vegeta’s comeback” could happen in January or February. However, it remains unknown if Vegeta will be mastering Super Saiyan Blue, achieve Ultra Instinct, or have a new transformation.

His ongoing fight with Toppo could play a major role in his new transformation. Son Goku will be using Ultra Instinct for the second time in the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super. This will convince Jiren to stop meditating and return to the battlefield.

Despite leveling up his power, it was revealed that Son Goku will once again end up running out of energy, and there is a possibility that he will suffer his second defeat against Jiren. Without him, someone needs to step up for the Universe 7. Vegeta will surely not waste the opportunity to shine and showcase his true power.

During his fight with Toppo, Vegeta has been frequently boasting that he’s at the top of the Saiyan race. It’s very noticeable that he remains calm despite seeing the power of Jiren, Son Goku’s Ultra Instinct, and Kefla. Future episodes of Dragon Ball Super will reveal if the Saiyan Prince is really hiding an immeasurable amount of power that can defeat all their enemies, including Jiren.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan.

