Stassi Schroeder Addresses The End Of Her Relationship With Former Boyfriend Patrick Meagher

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher debuted their relationship during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules after keeping the romance off-screen for three years. Unfortunately, just weeks after Meagher appeared in front of the cameras for the first time, their relationship came to an abrupt end.

Over the weekend, while attending the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles, Stassi Schroeder opened up about the drama that is to come on the upcoming sixth season of the show — and revealing her current relationship status.

“That this is probably one of the most dramatic seasons that we’ve done,” Stassi Schroeder revealed to Us Weekly magazine.

According to Stassi Schroeder, past seasons of the show have been hard but Vanderpump Rules Season 6 was hard for her in a completely different way. She also said that the season was “overwhelming” to her and some of her co-stars. As fans may recall, Stassi Schroeder confirmed she and Patrick Meagher had split after four years of on and off dating during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, in August.

Stassi Schroeder went on to reveal that while she and Patrick Meagher have been on and off in the past, she “couldn’t be more single” at the moment.

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:01am PST

Stassi Schroeder started dating Patrick Meagher after her dramatic split from Jax Taylor during Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules. However, instead of showing their relationship on-screen, Schroeder and Meagher stayed private. In fact, Schroeder didn’t even discuss the details of her relationship with Meagher until Season 3, when she returned to the show in a part-time role after previously being seen in a full-time position.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher split during filming on Season 5 but ultimately reconciled after the season wrapped production. Then, midway through production on Season 6, they parted ways again after Meagher refused to acknowledge what Schroeder deemed as their four-year anniversary.

For more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]