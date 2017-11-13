Kenya Moore Gives Update On Her Friendship With Brandon After Surprise Wedding

Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she decided to get married to a man this summer who no one had really met. Kenya hadn’t talked about him on social media, and she hadn’t even told people she was dating anyone. In fact, many people thought she was still dating Matt Jordan, a man who acted abusively toward her. She has claimed that he mentally abused her and caused property damage while they were together. He never laid a hand on her, but the abuse was enough for her to call it quits. Shortly after breaking things off with Matt, Kenya met Marc Daly. The two dated for six months prior to getting married.

Moore didn’t have many men in her life, and she had a troubled relationship with her own father. However, while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore always talked about her friend, Brandon Deshazer. He has been a steady force in her life, and he’s always giving her great advice. One can imagine he knew about her relationship with Marc when they were just dating. Now, according to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is giving an update on her friendship with Brandon after she got married. One can imagine they are going strong, as she finally got married to the man of her dreams.

Peace and quiet. God give me the strength to love beyond my self imposed limitations. #kenyamoore #peace #love A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:39am PST

In an Instagram post, Kenya gave thanks to her friend who has been there for her for years. Of course, Brandon has no interest in women, so there’s no sense of jealousy. As Kenya points out, she sees him as a brother and in her lengthy Instagram post to him, she writes the message to him, calling herself his sister.

“You are more than a friend you are my brother, my confidant and my cheer team. I’m learning every day the value of family, protection, loyalty, and honesty,” Kenya wrote in the Instagram post, writing later, “Thank you for walking me down the aisle to my future and my husband who also adores you. I love you. Your sister.”

It sounds like their friendship is stronger than ever as Kenya had Brandon walk her down the aisle at her wedding. She chose him over her own father to play that important role at her destination wedding. Given she didn’t tell any of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars about her wedding plans, it’s possible that she’s closer to Brandon than any of the ladies on the show and even her own father. It’s safe to say that they are doing great.

What do you think about Kenya Moore’s friendship with Brandon Deshazer? Are you surprised that they are still going strong after all of her drama with Matt Jordan and the ladies on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]