Grey’s Anatomy fans are still missing Sara Ramirez, and though her character, Callie Torres, continues to be referenced, it looks like Ramirez won’t be returning to Grey’s Anatomy. However, Ramirez is back on network television next week as the newest cast member on the political series Madam Secretary, replacing Bebe Neuwirth’s character, Nadine.

At the time Sara Ramirez left Grey’s Anatomy, she said she needed a break from weekly television and wasn’t leaving because she was unhappy. Now it is being revealed that that was only half true. Ramirez left Grey’s Anatomy amidst a breakdown in contract negotiations, but Sara Ramirez says she left Grey’s Anatomy on good terms.

“I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and ABC, but for now I’m taking some welcome time off.”

Writer Shonda Rhimes wrote Sara Ramirez out of Grey’s Anatomy, saying that her character, Dr. Callie Torres, was leaving Grey-Sloan Memorial in Seattle to practice orthopedic medicine in New York with then-girlfriend Penny. But just this week, Sophia, the daughter of Callie and Arizona, who had gone to New York to live with Callie, was returning home to Seattle, cutting the final tie to the Sara Ramirez character on Grey’s Anatomy.

Can’t wait for you to meet Kat on Nov. 19! #KatSandoval @madamsecretarycbs #CBS A post shared by Sara Ramirez (@therealsararamirez) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez will make her first appearance on Madam Secretary next Sunday as political strategist Kat Sandoval. Sara Ramirez’s character was said to be a legend in D.C. politics but left the political scene abruptly until Tea Leoni’s character, Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, lures her back.

Sara Ramirez is replacing Bebe Neuwirth on Madam Secretary as the chief of staff to the secretary of state. The show’s creator, Barbara Hall, is thrilled that Sara Ramirez is joining the cast.

“We’re very excited that Sara is joining the cast. She brings a fresh perspective and a fun, energetic quality to the State Department staff.”

Although the cast and crew of Madam Secretary will also miss Bebe Neuwirth, executive producer Lori McCreary says they are really excited to have Ramirez join their family.

“We are thrilled to have Sara join the Madam Secretary State Department team. From the moment she walked on set with her talent, intellect, and spirit, she became part of the family!”

On last night’s episode of Madam Secretary, the pressure was building in the office of the secretary of state as they were attempting to function without a chief of staff since Neuwirth’s character moved to San Francisco. Sara Ramirez will come on as Kat Sandoval, the answer to Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord’s prayers.

This will be Sara Ramirez’s first return to television since she left Grey’s Anatomy, but she has still been busy on stage in Spamalot and doing voice work for Disney.

Are you excited to see Sara Ramirez on Madam Secretary? Are you sad Ramirez left Grey’s Anatomy?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]