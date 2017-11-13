Robert Pattinson Lunches Near Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Stewart After Partying With Katy Perry, Not FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson is thoroughly enjoying his bachelor life. Not only has he partied with his old flame Katy Perry and other celebrities for Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday, but he also spends his time lunching with friends that he has not had time for. On top of all that, it looks like Good Time actor has settled quite near his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, which got some fans wondering if the Twilight stars will ever reunite.

The 31-year-old British actor got a second wind in his career when he came out with Good Time, a film by Safdie brothers. In fact, his performance in this film has made him one of the people that the critics think deserve the Oscar for Best Actor this coming year.

With his career on the rise, his personal life took a toll. Right after all the good reviews for Good Time came in, he and his fiancee, FKA twigs, broke things off. While some sources believed then that they will get back together, as their reasons for splitting has been not being able to see each other for “two months,” Robert and FKA twigs have not patched things up yet.

Instead, Robert Pattinson has been branching out and doing his own thing. He has been doing a lot more socializing, which he rarely did when he was serious with his fiancee. Just this past week, he was caught partying with his old flame, Katy Perry, at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 43rd birthday party, along with other Hollywood A-Listers. But it looks like the jovial atmosphere did not do much for him to get away from FKA twigs as he “left alone in an Uber around 1:30 a.m.”

A few days later, Good Time actor was seen enjoying “a meal with some friends” in Studio City, California, a neighborhood that his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, is seen frequently hanging out.

It was confirmed that Kristen Stewart is still in the Los Angeles area when she was “spotted heading to the spa with a friend” the very next day. With her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, busy preparing to strut down the runway at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017, it looks like the 27-year-old actress is looking to fill in her time.

In another interesting twist, about a week ago, Kristen Stewart was seen hanging out with Katy Perry’s assistant in Los Angeles. The singer has been linked with Robert Pattinson many times since his breakup with FKA twigs.

“She’s been dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell for coming up to a year,” reports Daily Mail. “But Kristen Stewart was joined by a different gal pal in the form of Katy Perry’s assistant Tamra Natisin as they walked the singer’s dog in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.”

But it looks like the British actor is doing well, thanks to therapy. He recently confessed in an interview that talking through his state with a professional has helped him immensely in figuring out the next steps in his life.

“I just really like [my therapist],” he said. “You’re just trying to figure out how you feel about something. I’ve got a lot out of it… I mean [without therapy], I don’t know how you’re supposed to do [life].”

