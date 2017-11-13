‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Wishes Baby Jackson Happy Six-Month Birthday, Calls Grandson ‘Stud’

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff took to social media over the weekend to wish his first grandbaby and only grandson, baby Jackson Roloff, a happy six-month birthday. The 56-year-old proud grandpa shared baby Jackson’s six-month birthday photo on his Facebook account on Sunday, along with a message that both of his grandbabies are “so loved.” Followers of Matt Roloff couldn’t believe that Zach and Tori’s son, Jackson Kyle, is already 6-months-old and also wished baby Jackson a “happy six months.”

Matt and Amy Roloff first became grandparents back in May with the birth of their first grandbaby, Jackson Kyle Roloff. A few months later, their second grandbaby, Ember Jean Roloff, was born to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. While Matt Roloff’s Facebook post on Sunday was specifically to wish his first grandbaby his “happy 6th month,” the Little People, Big World patriarch also mentioned his second grandbaby, saying that baby Jackson and “your cousin Ember are so loved.” Jackson Kyle Roloff celebrated his “halfway to one year” mark on Sunday, and Matt shared that his “farmer” grandson is a “stud.”

Fans of the Roloff family’s long-running TLC reality TV series, Little People, Big World, thanked Matt Roloff for sharing photos of his grandson, baby Jackson, and commented on Sunday’s post that it “really” shows how much Matt loves his grandbabies. More than one comment on Sunday’s Facebook post mentioned that “time flies” and “time sure goes by fast” since Matt Roloff first shared a couple of baby Jackson’s newborn photos back in June. Matt Roloff has since shared several more photos of baby Jackson on social media as he continues to grow, as well as adding photos of his second grandbaby, Ember Jean, over the last couple of months.

“I’m so blessed to have you as my precious grandchildren.”

The Hollywood Gossip shared in August that Matt Roloff thanked baby Jackson’s parents, Zach and Tori Roloff, for “coming to the farm so often” with his first grandbaby. Matt said on Sunday that baby Jackson has become a “farmer” and a “stud” on Roloff Farms, and mom Tori Roloff shared in an Instagram Stories video, also in August, that her first child is “such a farm kid.” Tori’s IG Stories video was captured and shared on the Celebrity Status YouTube channel and shows baby Jackson getting his diaper changed on a hay bale during the filming of interview clips for the next new season of Little People, Big World.

Baby Jackson’s “Uncle Jer” shared on his Facebook account less than a week ago that he “got to show Jackson a thing or two about driving tractors.” Grandpa Matt Roloff said in a TV interview during the 2017 pumpkin season on Roloff Farms that he plans to let baby Jackson and baby Ember take over the “pumpkin patch operation” when he retires, as previously shared by the Inquisitr during the Roloff family’s last weekend of this year’s pumpkin season at the end October. Jeremy Roloff, who drove the tractor around Roloff Farms for the 2017 pumpkin season wagon tours, told his Facebook followers that he’s already “missing pumpkin season,” adding that baby Jackson should have driving the tractor “down by next year.”

Happy birthday Grandpa Roloff! We love you! If you guys are out at the patch today make sure and wish the old man a happy birthday! ???????????????? #babyjroloff #rolofffarms A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Just over a month ago, baby Jackson was helping grandpa Matt Roloff celebrate his 56th birthday on Roloff Farms, and Little People, Big World fans commented that baby Jackson “is gonna be” grandpa’s sidekick growing up.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]