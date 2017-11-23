David Cassidy will not have a funeral.

A source close to the family, speaking to the New York Daily News, revealed that the legendary singer and actor would be reportedly cremated and honored at a private memorial.

The source added that the private memorial billed only for close friends and family members would be held after the Thanksgiving holidays in Los Angeles. He divulged that there was the likelihood of holding a public memorial for the Partridge Family star after an avalanche of support from his fans.

David Cassidy died Tuesday at the age of 67. In a report by TMZ, the former teen idol was rushed to a Florida hospital for an emergency liver transplant. It was said that he was suffering from kidney failure.

The 1970’s star had also suffered from dementia, the same disease that his mother, Evelyn Ward had, until her death at 89 in 2012. David Cassidy’s grandfather also struggled with dementia.

Cassidy’s case of dementia rose to the fore as he struggled to remember lyrics to one of his songs, during a show in California. He decided to stop touring and focus on his health after the incident.

In of his last interviews, the former teenage heartthrob said he lived in denial about the disease, but a part of him knew that his fate was inevitable.

David Cassidy will reportedly be cremated: David Cassidy will reportedly be cremated and honored with a private memorial in Los Angeles. https://t.co/9kieZIOPQ9 pic.twitter.com/7bu2Hv58Is — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) November 22, 2017

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming…I feared I would end up that way.”

Following his death from organ failure, there has been an outpouring of grief from all quarters, including famous fans like Harry Connick Jr. and Brian Wilson. Wilson paid homage to Cassidy on Twitter, describing the TV star as a “very talented and nice person.”

David’s ex-wife, Sue Shifrin Cassidy who was married to him from 1991 to 2016 expressed her gratitude to everyone that had supported the family on Twitter, adding that David was resting in peace.

David Cassidy rose to prominence in the 70’s on the musical sitcom, The Partridge Family, where he played the role of Keith Partridge, the eldest of five children chasing a musical career.

The show was a hit and launched David Cassidy into superstardom with hordes of young teenage girls buying pillowcases, bubblegum and lunch boxes dotted with his face.

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/AP Images]