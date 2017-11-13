Roslyn Corrigan Claims George H.W. Bush Groped Her When She Was Only A 16-Year-Old Child

Another woman, the sixth, has come forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of groping. Roslyn Corrigan told Time that the 41st president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, groped her during a photoshoot when she was only a 16-year-old child.

Corrigan, now 30-years-old, claims that she and her mother met Bush in 2003, while attending an event at the CIA office in Woodland, Texas. She said her father worked at the CIA office at the time. Corrigan said she was awed to meet the former president. She and her mother stood with him for a photo shoot and while they were posing for the photo H.W. Bush’s hand went down and grabbed her buttocks, according to Corrigan.

“As soon as the picture was being snapped on the one-two-three he dropped his hands from my waist down to my buttocks and gave it a nice, ripe squeeze, which would account for the fact that in the photograph my mouth is hanging wide open,” Corrigan told Time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, what just happened?'”

“My initial action was absolute horror. I was really, really confused,” Corrigan continued. “The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?'”

Corrigan said she told her mother, Sari Young, immediately after H.W. Bush left them. She also later told her friends.

“I was really, really upset — she was very upset, she was really, really mad,” Sari said.

Sari added that she wanted to confront H.W. Bush but she was intimidated by the fact that he was a former president. She was also concerned that she could jeopardize her husband’s job if she confronted him. However, she acknowledged in retrospect that she should have confronted him and spoken up.

“You should – you should have always spoken up, always,” she said, “but we didn’t.”

“[I would have confronted the groper] had it been just some Joe Blow or something. I’d probably chase him down and yell at him. But, you know, it’s the president.”

George H.W. Bush groped me when I was 16, woman says Roslyn Corrigan says Bush groped her buttocks while the teen was photographed standing next to the former president. 'My initial reaction was absolute horror' » https://t.co/IQj4RE1Jx8 #DesperateForAttention — John Galt (@dhrxsol1234) November 13, 2017

The latest accusation comes after five other women alleged that the former president assaulted them sexually during photo shoots. The second accuser, Jordana Grolnick, a New York actress, claimed that H.W. Bush touched her bottom during a photoshoot in August 2016 and joked that his favorite magician was “David Cop-a-Feel.”

She posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her standing next to Bush who had an arm around her lower body. She claimed that Bush’s wife Barbara noticed her husband groping her and rolled her eyes.

Other accusers included actress Heather Lind, author Christina Baker Kline, journalist Liz Allen, and Amanda Staples. Most of the alleged victims claimed that Bush joked as he groped them.

Bush’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, tried to defend him, saying that it seemed to the women that H.W. Bush groped them because his arms could not reach above their waists while he was confined to a wheelchair.

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” McGrath said.

“To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.”

However, many people found the explanation unconvincing.

Corrigan, the latest accuser, said she was forced to come out to refute Bush’s claim that the groping incidents were due to the fact that he was confined to a wheelchair. Corrigan insisted that her encounter with H.W. Bush happened when he was 79, long before he became confined to a wheelchair.

“When I heard that was the reason, like, ‘Oh, he’s just an old man and he doesn’t know any better and he’s just being harmless and playful and it’s just where his arm falls… I just burst into uncontrollable sobbing,” Corrigan said. “I just couldn’t sit with that. I can’t. I cannot sit with that. I can’t sleep anymore, because that’s not true, and it’s not an excuse.”

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]