Gal Gadot apparently has superpowers in real life, after all. The Wonder Woman actress, who recently issued an ultimatum to Warner Brothers over the Brett Ratner sexual harassment scandal, made GQ’s Men of the Year 2017 issue.

Gal Gadot nabbing of GQ‘s honor was a no-brainer idea, according to the magazine. The former Israeli Army soldier and 2004 Miss Israel Pageant winner is a new addition to a growing body of fierce female names in Hollywood, according to the magazine.

To evaluate the GQ wonder of a woman for the 2017 Men of the Year issue, the magazine traveled abroad to her hometown in Tel Aviv to learn more about the once-obscure actress. Other than learning a few tidbits about her personal life — she loves sweets, egg sandwiches, and beaches — Gal Gadot can kick your “you know what” and take names for real, as the interviewer soon learned.

“This is what happens when you attempt to ambush Wonder Woman: The instant your hands fall upon her, she’s already holding them—your hands are her hands now. The next second is a blur,” writes the GQ staffer.

“Your body goes earthward, and your arms get trapped by hers, forcing you to crumple over… You are at Wonder Woman’s mercy.”

Gal Gadot joins some elite company for the GQ Men of the Year publication this year. Colin Kaepernick leads a selection of three others, including Gadot, for the coveted edition: NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. All four recipients earned their own GQ covers for the upcoming December issue.

Gal Gadot Is GQ’s 2017 Wonder Woman Of The Year https://t.co/uxgMdBLMv7 pic.twitter.com/x3VQL0ZwJV — Gal Gadot Online (@GalGOnline) November 13, 2017

GQ chose the celebrities for their respective impacts on popular culture.

Kevin Durant shook up the NBA and pulled a Lebron James-esque move (Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami Heat debacle) when he surprised the Oklahoma Thunder with his move to Dub Nation. Despite the fallout he received, Durant helped lead the Warriors to a second title (his first) in three years — on his own terms.

Colin Kaepernick emerged as the de facto face of police brutality against minorities, namely, young men of color, when he — supposedly, at the suggestion of a Navy Seal — took a knee instead of standing for the singing of the national anthem. Despite his peaceful protest, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not been able to land a football job, supposedly due to being blacklisted by the franchise. He’s since filed a lawsuit against the owners and the NFL, citing collusion.

Stephen Colbert has become a driving force and the Achilles heel during Donald Trump’s presidency. The late-night talk show host uses his brand of comedy to troll the controversial commander-in-chief. Colbert is GQ’s Bad Hombre of the Year.

Finally, there’s Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. Not only has she emerged as a fictional face of strength on the big screen, but also Gadot is using her box office muscle to bring attention to the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

It’s not the first time Gal Gadot was featured in GQ magazine. Here she is on the cover of Australia’s GQ cover in 2016.

GAL GADOT on the Cover of GQ Magazine, Australia https://t.co/D3xPsdtter pic.twitter.com/66IO73KZGu — Hawtcelebs (@Hawtcelebs) March 15, 2016

It might be unrealistic but my weekend goals! ???? ????: @dudihasson1 ????: @naorappel A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Gal Gadot’s name began trending last week when news broke of a hardball deal she issued to the makers of the DC Comics film. Brett Ratner’s RatPac-Dune Entertainment company helped fund the Wonder Woman movie. The producer is accused of sexually harassing six women in Hollywood, including Ellen Page and Olivia Munn.

It’s unclear if Gal Gadot is one of Ratner’s alleged victims. However, the on-screen heroine doesn’t want to be attached to the same project with Ratner, as he stands to profit from the film’s global success.

Therefore, Gal Gadot said she would only reprise her Wonder Woman role in a sequel if Brett Ratner were severed from the franchise. In October, she rescinded her agreement to attend a dinner to honor Ratner with an award. Gadot was a presenter.

Other than the oddity, as some say, in being included in the GQ Men of the Year issue, what do you think of Gal Gadot as the magazine’s Woman of the Year?

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]