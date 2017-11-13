Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Relationship Was ‘Tested’ During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been going through ups and downs for years on Vanderpump Rules and their spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and Season 6 will reportedly be no different.

Days ago, the couple attended the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles, and during the event, Jax Taylor opened up about the ups and downs that are to come for himself and his girlfriend of two years, Brittany Cartwright.

“There are a lot of ups and downs,” Jax Taylor explained to Us Weekly magazine. “Every relationship’s tested I think every year, but I think this year, ours was definitely tested a little bit.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating during the fourth season of the series in early 2015 and quickly moved in with one another in Los Angeles. A short time later, Cartwright landed a job at SUR Restaurant, where Taylor bartends, as a waitress. Cartwright also landed a gig starring alongside her boyfriend in a spinoff series that was shot in her hometown in Kentucky.

Throughout the past couple of seasons, Jax Taylor and his girlfriend have addressed the possibility of tying the knot in the future and at times, Brittany Cartwright has been seen wearing something that appears to be an engagement ring. That said, they haven’t announced any specific plans for their future.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Nov 2, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have faced allegations of an impending breakup in recent weeks but judging by the couple’s recent Instagram feed, they are doing just fine. In fact, they have seemed to be completely inseparable for weeks as they continue to attend events in Los Angeles and around the country.

As fans may have seen, Taylor and Cartwright hosted a joint Halloween party in Las Vegas at the end of last month after traveling to St. Louis with their co-stars and friends, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, weeks prior.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision for G.H. MUMM Champagne/AP Images]