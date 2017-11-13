‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Crystal Sticks Around In GC, Consoles Noah After Tessa-Mariah Shocker?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will stick around in Genoa City to spend time with her sister, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Since Tessa lives with Noah Newman (Robert Adamson), Crystal will get to know her sister’s boyfriend, too. Tessa and Mariah Copeland’s (Camryn Grimes) feelings for each other will soon come out and devastate Noah. The social media buzz is that Crystal will support Noah after being dumped for Mariah and the duo falls in love.

According to Soap Central, Crystal exposed Zack (Ryan Ashton) as the sex ringleader at the Newman party for the DesignDate app. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she disappeared afterward, but she wouldn’t be leaving Genoa City. It’s likely that she fled to Tessa and Noah’s apartment. Crystal was terrified that Zack would come after her and make good on his word to kill her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Noah and Tessa offer Crystal a place to stay until the police apprehend Zack. Noah feels confident that they can protect her and offers to hire more security. After staying with them, Crystal feels comfortable with Noah and gets to know him. Crystal finds herself feeling attracted to Noah, but she can’t act on it because he is committed to her sister.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah and Tessa come forward and admit their feelings to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Noah. At first, they both were hurt and didn’t understand how they could be in love with each other. It was shocking and hard for them to understand.

Devon will wish Mariah the best and urge her to keep in contact, as he enjoys her company. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Noah will have a harder time dealing with the scoop. Crystal consoles him after he learns the bombshell. Noah explains that he thought Tessa was different and they would be together for the rest of his life. It’s a hard pill to swallow that she decided to be with Mariah, his sister, over him.

Would you like to see Noah and Crystal together? Do you support the Mariah and Tessa relationship?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]