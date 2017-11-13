Jenelle Evans Instagram: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Absence From Twitter Has Positive Results

Jenelle Evans was furious a few weeks back as she learned that MTV was portraying her in a negative way. A producer had warned Jenelle that the episode of Teen Mom 2 that was going to air that night was a bit dramatic. The producer was referring to a fight that took place on the show between Evans and her future husband, David Eason, as she didn’t feel she was getting any attention from him. In that same episode, Jenelle and David were planning on taking their “save the date” photos for their wedding. During their photo shoot, Kaiser was freaking out and David lost his temper and grabbed him by the arm.

Jenelle was angry that MTV was editing her to seem like she was supportive of abuse. She didn’t feel that there was any form of abuse happening, and she was angry that she would now have to explain herself on Twitter once again. Instead of dealing with the situation, she decided to delete her Twitter account so she could focus on her family. According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans is now getting plenty of support as she’s showing the positive and happy moments in her life.

“The Ex Files” coming to you soon! ✨???????? @mtv A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:59am PST

When Jenelle decided to delete Twitter, she decided that she wanted to keep Facebook and Instagram active. She has been using Instagram to promote products for a possible paycheck, but it sounds like fans are enjoying a happier side of her.

“So happy for you [Jenelle]. I see the beauty and happiness of life in your posts. Sorry that MTV wants to blast you as drama, they only do it for ratings. But we know the real you by your posts,” one fan wrote to Jenelle, revealing that it was refreshing to see a positive story from Evans as she’s often portrayed in a negative light on Teen Mom 2.

It is interesting that Jenelle’s fans are seeing a positive change after she deleted her Twitter account. On Instagram, Evans has been sharing photos of her husband, her children and the fun activities they do on the weekends. This weekend, it sounds like they were at a party where Ensley got to eat some cake. While many people could have had a negative reaction, it sounds like people love seeing happy posts for once.

What do you think about Jenelle Evans getting support from her fans now that they only see her Instagram posts? Do you think MTV is trying to show a bad side of her on the show, even though she’s trying to do better?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]