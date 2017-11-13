Inside ‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken’s Police Report, Ex-Boyfriend Claims She Threatened Him With A Knife

LeeAnne Locken’s shady past took center stage during part one of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion. While host Andy Cohen questioned Locken about her history with the police, the reality star claimed that she’s never had a run-in with law enforcement. The only problem is that the police report really does exists.

According to the Dallas Observer, Locken’s former boyfriend filed the original report in 2008 and told police officers that she chased him around the house with a knife. During the reunion, Cohen asked Locken if she wanted to clarify anything in the report. Locken countered by saying that a police report doesn’t even exist. Unfortunately, Locken’s ex-boyfriend did not want to say anything about the report and declined to explain why he didn’t file charges.

Locken has since acknowledged the report but continues to deny that she did anything wrong. Instead, the RHOD star claims that her ex-boyfriend exaggerated what happened, especially the part about her running him down with a knife. In light of all the drama surrounding her past, Locken recently told fans on social media that she doesn’t plan on returning to the show for Season 3.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, LeeAnne Locken’s criminal past wasn’t the only thing that put her in the hot seat during the reunion. Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber, and Stephanie Hollman also confronted their co-star about all the lies she spread this season. As fans will recall, Locken told everyone that Deuber’s husband, Mark, frequents gay bars in the area and also tried to manipulate her co-stars on several occasions. At one point in the reunion, Redmond and Holland had enough of Locken’s lies and erupted on her.

“We didn’t do this to you, you did this to yourself,” Hollman stated, while Redmond added, “You take a Xanax, and you go f***ing crazy.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time Locken has been confronted about her lies. Last season, Marie Reyes wrote a lengthy blog about her brief stint on the show and told fans that she left the series because didn’t feel safe. Reyes used the police report as evidence of Locken’s violent past. With Locken leaving the show after this season, we may never learn the truth about her shady past.

Fans can watch LeeAnne Locken on part two of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion Monday night on Bravo.

