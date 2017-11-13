Taylor Swift’s Latest Appearance Sparks More Pregnancy Speculation

The pregnancy rumors are once again swirling around Taylor Swift after the singer made an increasingly rare public appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York City on November 11. After being accused of being pregnant several times over the past few months, the allegations once again ramped up around the star after she covered up in a baggy sweatshirt while performing on the TV show.

A number of Twitter users took to social media to speculate that Taylor could be pregnant after seeing her on the long-running sketch show and claimed that her wardrobe choices may have been hiding a baby bump.

When taking to the SNL stage to perform “…Ready For It” to promote her new album Reputation, the star wore high-waisted black shorts and a black cropped sweatshirt before she then changed into a baggier black sweater as she sat down and played guitar during “Call It What You Want.”

And it was Swift’s wardrobe choices, which were in stark contrast to the typically more sparkly and fitted numbers fans are used to seeing the star wearing, that had some claiming that she could be pregnant and attempting to conceal a baby bump.

“@taylorswift13 girl, [are] you pregnant??!?” one fan asked following her Saturday Night Live appearance. “That was some baggy clothes on @nbcsnl.”

“I think Taylor may be pregnant!! #snl #TaylorOnSNL,” another fan speculated, while a third said, “Is @taylorswift13 pregnant? #SNL”

“#TaylorOnSNL Is #TaylorSwift pregnant?” tweeted another inquisitive SNL viewer after seeing Swift’s rare appearance on the NBC series.

“Is it just me or does everyone think Taylor is about to out do all of the Kardashians and announce she’s the one who’s pregnant?” @sfisher93 joked, referring to reports Khloe Kardashian and little sister Kylie Jenner are both pregnant right now.

But while Taylor hasn’t publicly responded to the latest talk suggesting she could be pregnant following her performance on Saturday Night Live, a fan claimed that Swift previously denied rumors she’s expecting earlier this year during one of her top secret Reputation listening sessions with her most loyal followers.

After the pregnancy speculation hit fever pitch following fan’s claims that several candid photos and videos of the singer spending time with fans may have shown a baby bump in September, Taylor allegedly denied the all the allegations and claimed that she’d actually just gained a little weight during her recent break from the spotlight.

Twitter user @SwiftBethany13 claimed to have attended one of the sessions – which Taylor personally invites her fans to in order to allow them to hear her new music before anyone else – in October and revealed on the social media site that Swift allegedly told her most loyal Swifties that she’d actually just gained 15 pounds over the past few months.

“At the [secret session] she was like ‘I gained 15 pounds and everyone thinks I’m pregnant, I’m not,'” they said of how the singer supposedly addressed all the speculation, adding that Swift also revealed that paparazzi had been shouting at her and asking if she was expecting. “[Taylor] also said about how the paps are really rude and would yell mean things at her like she’s pregnant.”

Swift hasn’t publicly spoken out beyond the fan’s claims that she addressed all the pregnancy rumors at a secret session, though People reported that the star appears to be doing all her talking about her personal life on latest album after reportedly refusing all interviews both prior and following its release last week.

The site claimed that many of the songs on her latest release, which the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer dropped on November 10, are inspired by her love for boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she’s been dating for more than a year.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]