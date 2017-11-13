‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Q Twin Threats, Carly Pushes Sam To Choose, First Look At Tamara Braun [VIDEO]

New General Hospital spoilers from a just-released ABC video (see below) shows that the two Jasons are done playing nice with each other. This brother versus brother promo is powerful and sets the stage for the next phase of Steve Burton’s return. On Friday, Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) told new Jason (Billy Miller) and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) that both of them are a DNA match for Jason Morgan, but she’s confused as to how that can be. But then again, Jordan is pretty much clueless when it comes to solving any mystery. It will be new Jason that explains things on today’s GH.

Brother reveal only makes things worse

On Monday’s General Hospital, new Jason tells Jordan and Patient 6 that thanks to an unwilling Franco (Roger Baldwin), he now knows that Susan Moore gave birth to twins, one named Jason and one named Andrew. He says that one grew up in Port Charles and the other lived for a while with Franco and Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang). New Jason also says he tried for more answers from Betsy, but she took off, and Franco’s not talking. Then, to everyone’s surprise, new Jason calls Patient 6 “Drew.” But we know that old Jason won’t accept that he’s Drew when he’s got every memory from Jason Morgan’s life.

SNEAK PEEK: Watch all of the main players break down Friday's twin twist. https://t.co/IGqhjfzkjM #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 12, 2017

Brother versus brother GH spoilers video

The new General Hospital spoilers video shows just how ugly things get very soon. The video opened with the scene from last week’s GH when P6 was holding little Scout and new Jason told him to get away from his daughter, or he will kill him. That’s not exactly a warm family reunion. The voice-over says it’s a “family ripped apart” and shows a sweet kiss between new Jason and his wife, Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco). Then we see new footage (finally!) of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) telling Sam that she’s the one “that has to make this choice.” It sounds like Carly is telling Sam to choose between the Jasons, although Carly already made her choice as to who’s the “real” Jason.

Franco and Liz involved in two Jasons tale

Other new scenes from the General Hospital spoilers promo show Franco and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) have roles to play, along with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny has decided that Burton is the real deal, although at least he had the decency to admit on last week’s GH that he’s treating new Jason unfairly after their three years of bonding and friendship. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Franco is riddled with anxiety over the twin twist by week’s end. Soap Central‘s GH spoilers say that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is also mixed up in this mess and makes a discovery by mid-week.

Back in the saddle. #generalhospital #gh #dejavu #letsdothis #werk #daytime #return #fun A post shared by Tamara Braun (@tamarabraun) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:23am PST

First look at Tamara Braun’s new character

One really exciting twist in this new GH spoiler video is that we finally get a look at Tamara Braun’s new character who debuts on Wednesday, November 22, just in time for us to meet her and then be stuck with a two-day hiatus while GH goes on break for Thanksgiving. Some new GH spoilers and rumors tease that Tamara Braun will be Klein and Andre’s big bad boss that engineered the P6 project. Sure enough, the new General Hospital promo shows she’s neck deep in it because she’s at Sonny’s house and stands for a confrontation in the brief glimpse of Braun in the video.

Death threats between brothers?

In the final scene of the new General Hospital promo, we see Burton’s character in Sam’s penthouse waving a gun and shouting at an unseen person to “get away from her!” The implication, based on new Jason’s death threat earlier in the video, is that the two Quartermaine brothers will face off in a fight to the death over Sam. However, this is yet another misleading edit in a GH video, as they love to do. It’s far more likely that old Jason is protecting Sam from one of the bad guys associated with the Patient 6 plot, and not him going up against his long-lost twin brother. What do you think? Does this new GH promo have you excited? Be sure to check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

"You're the one who has to make this choice." #GH pic.twitter.com/WJkd1ln8rt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 13, 2017

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]