Scheana Marie Dishes ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6, Relationship With Former Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta

Scheana Marie attended the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles at the end of last week and during the event, she opened up about the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to the longtime reality star, who works as a waitress at SUR Restaurant, where the Bravo TV series is shot, fans may be in for a few surprises once the series returns to the network next month.

“New friendships. People aren’t friends anymore. Started out as friends,” Scheana Marie revealed to Us Weekly magazine.

In addition to the returning cast of Vanderpump Rules, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie revealed that former star Lala Kent, who quit the series in 2016, will be coming back to the show in a full-time role. As Scheana Marie explained, Kent will be seen in a “really big part” during Season 6 and fans will be excited to see a different side of her.

Scheana Marie also spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta. As fans will recall, she confirmed she was dating the actor during February’s filming of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion but split from him at the end of last month.

“You’ll see our relationship the whole season, so that was definitely a high, but there were some lows that the Witches of Weho like to get in,” Scheana Marie continued, referring to Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute.

As the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 trailer revealed, Scheana Marie’s now-ex-boyfriend is accused of kissing another woman during filming.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta struck up a romance with one another shortly after she split from ex-husband Mike Shay. In fact, at the end of last year, the former couple was spotted together on Instagram just weeks after her divorce from Shay was announced. Then, weeks ago, after Parks-Valletta enjoyed a trip to Italy without the reality star, he confirmed to his fans and followers on Instagram that their romantic relationship had come to an end.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]