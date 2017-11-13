Meghan Markle Swears By This Drugstore Staple In Her Beauty Routine

In her recent public appearance with boyfriend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s skin was glowing, but it wasn’t just because she is in love. The actress’ incredible complexion is because of a secret beauty weapon that she can’t live without, and anyone can find it at their local drugstore. As it turns out, you don’t have to have access to high-end designer products to have radiant skin.

According to Southern Living magazine, Markle relies on Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion to firm and tighten her skin. The great news for fans is that a large bottle of the Suits actress’ must-have beauty product is only $15. A smaller container runs only $5, which is an incredible deal for something that can make you look like a million dollars.

Meghan Markle once told Beauty Banter that she uses the Nivea product religiously, and it is her favorite lotion on the market. She says she has used it since she was in school, and it is affordable, but it also makes her skin look and feel amazing. She added that if she could buy a case of it at a time, she would.

The 36-year-old’s love of Nivea products is something that she has in common with Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge stocks her beauty arsenal with Nivea Visage Pure and Natural Moisturizing Day Cream.

Markle told Daily Express that in addition to the Nivea lotion, her other two beauty tips include drinking lots of water and smiling.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend is becoming so popular that people don’t miss an opportunity to ask him about her. People Magazine is reporting that when the prince attended a ceremony honoring Britain’s fallen soldiers at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance, Matt Weston — who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2008 — asked the royal where his “missus” was.

The prince replied that she wasn’t there, and he couldn’t hide her anywhere, but Weston said that he wouldn’t have to hide her. The wounded soldier added that he enjoyed meeting the prince, whom he described as a lucky man, and he would love to meet Meghan Markle because she is “very cool” and brilliant.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]