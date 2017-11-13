Leah Messer Putting Her Kids In Danger? Fans Are Furious Over The Way She Uses Her Car Seats

Leah Messer is a very passionate mother and is constantly putting her daughters first. Through two marriages and two divorces, Leah’s children have always been her main priority, and it sounds like they haven’t been too affected by her mother’s decision to divorce both Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert. Fans of Teen Mom 2 see how she’s struggling at times to get through the day, as her daughters have been caught on camera eating icing out of the can and even having a mouthful of butter. While some people judge her, others are supportive of her, as she’s doing the best she can.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer is now facing another harsh accusation. Because she’s so open on Teen Mom 2 about her life, cameras are placed inside of her vehicle. Fans can see her children in their car seats. Some fans are now lashing out at Messer for how she’s installing her kids’ car seats. Messer hadn’t shared a photo on social media of her children in car seats, so it is possible that the followers are referring to a scene from Teen Mom 2. One fan, in particular, had an interesting reaction to the car seat issue.

“I had to unfollow. I think you’re doing awesome for all you’ve been thru and your girls are so cute but you need to learn more about car seat safety! Leah Messer, I’ve learned a lot from ‘Car seats for Littles’ look them up on Facebook,” the fan wrote to Messer on an unrelated Instagram post.

It’s clear that Leah may be doing something that fans are not happy with. Apparently, she’s being criticized over smaller things on a daily basis, and now people are unhappy with the way she’s handling the car seats in her car. It’s no secret that her daughters are very active, and it’s possible that they will click themselves out of the car. It is possible that she did strap them properly into the car seats before driving and then they adjusted everything after she started driving. It seems unfair to give her so much criticism, and then tell her that she’s being unfollowed, simply because of the way her daughters are in their car seats.

What do you think of Leah Messer’s post about Addie that’s now the subject of car seat criticism? Do you think Leah straps her girls into her car in a way that’s unsafe, or do you think her fan is overreacting?

[Featured Image by MTV]