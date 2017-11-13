Jinger Duggar Ditches Pants, Looks Pregnant In New Instagram Photo By Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar is making news with her new lifestyle choices. Not only did she start wearing pants, which clearly shows a departure from the family dress code that she grew up with, but she also did not get pregnant within the first year of her marriage. However, in the latest photo uploaded by her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, the fans started to think that the 23-year-old Duggar may not be too far off from expecting her own baby.

The 23-year-old Duggar and her 30-year-old husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary this month. Despite the fact that November is a busy month of anniversaries, birthdays and commemorations for the Duggar family, they even remembered to give good wishes to this couple as they move forward in their marriage.

A lot has happened in the first year of marriage for the young couple. Not only did they honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand, but they also moved to Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy is finishing off his seminary studies. They also have logged a lot of hours on planes, traveling all across the country from east to west coast, enjoying time with each other instead of focusing on getting pregnant right away.

Many of Counting On fans consider Jinger and Jeremy the “smart” couple, who are waiting a bit before having kids.

“Beautiful couple living their life by their decisions,” one fan commented. “So proud of them. I hope they continue to put God then just being in love and married and enjoying LIFE! It’s OKAY not to be pregnant for a long while. Why keep pushing the baby issue! These two are the smartest!”

However, the newest photo of Jinger that her husband uploaded on Instagram hinted that there may be something cooking in the oven. This time, the 23-year-old ditched her pants for a dress to reveal something underneath the fabric.

So deeply thankful for this wonderful couple. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

“Oh great! Is Jinger pregnant?” A fan inquired.

But others thought that it was the illusion of the dress and that she does not look like she is expecting.

“It’s the dress,” another answered. “Why does everyone think she should be pregnant by now. They are very smart to wait a bit.”

It is true that Jinger and Jeremy are not in a rush to conceive. In an interview, the newlyweds have stated that they do want kids, but not right away.

“I think we’d love to start a family somewhere in that time period, in the next five years, and see what the Lord does,” Jinger said according to Romper.

Her stance is directly in opposition to some of the beliefs that her sisters had. For example, her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, who is now several months pregnant with her first baby, stated that she and her husband prayed for kids even before they were married.

“Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents,” she wrote on Instagram. “Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!”

Do you think the slight bulge in Jinger’s dress, which did not show when she was wearing pants, is a sign of pregnancy? Or do you think it is just a trick of the light? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]