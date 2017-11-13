‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Reveal Their Couple Name, Does Kailyn Lowry Finally Approve?

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have quickly become Teen Mom 2‘s most talked about couple. The pair, who have been friends for years, made headlines earlier this year when rumors of a romance started circulating on the internet. Months later, Javi confirmed that he was dating his MTV co-star, and fans immediately turned their eyes to Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, to see how she would react.

Now that everyone knows Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are dating, viewers have been keeping up with the long distance relationship online. Javi, who lives in Delaware, recently spent time in Briana’s home state of Florida, and the Teen Mom 2 couple decided to post a photo of their romantic night out. They also revealed their cute relationship name to fans.

According to Pop Culture, in a recent Instagram snapshot of herself and Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus used the caption of the photograph to reveal that she and Javi’s couple name would be “Javiana.” Fans immediately began posting comments on the photo. While some critics posted about their dislike for the Teen Mom 2 coupling, others revealed that they thought the two were adorable together, and that they both deserved to be happy after failed relationships. Some commentators even pointed out that “Javiana” could serve as a little girl’s name if the pair were to ever have a child together.

Views ???????????????????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry sparked conversation among fans after posting a cryptic message via her Twitter account the same day the “Javiana” photograph was posted by Briana DeJesus. Later that day, Kail wrote “Happy looks good on yaaa,” and some Teen Mom 2 fans believed she may be referencing Javi finding love again with Briana.

Happy looks good on yaaa — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) November 13, 2017

Of course, the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t elaborate on the tweet, and her followers were left wondering if she was referencing Javi’s new romance, or perhaps one of her other baby daddies, Jo Rivera or Chris Lopez.

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 reunion begins airing on Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV. Reports suggested that Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus may have gotten into an altercation behind the scenes, and fans will have to tune in to see if any of that tension was caught on camera.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus calling themselves “Javiana?”

