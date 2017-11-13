‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Plans A Surprise Vow Renewal Ceremony, Steffy-Liam Get A Fresh Start?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will try to make things right with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He feels terrible that his confession to kissing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) hurt her and he wants to fix things between them. Little does he know, Steffy turns to Bill Spencer for comfort and have sex with his dad.

According to Soap Central, Liam has a wild idea to fix things with Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate he calls Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to help him pull off a vow renewal ceremony. Liam knows that Steffy would love the idea and decides to make all the arrangements, surprising her with the event at the last minute.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the same day that Liam decides to surprise his wife with recommitment ceremony, Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy hit the sheets in the Forrester guesthouse. Steffy immediately regrets sleeping with Bill, but she cannot take it back. Steffy makes Bill swear to never tell anyone; she doesn’t want this lapse in judgment to end her marriage. Of course, Bill agrees to stay quiet, noting that if this gets out, Liam would never forgive him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy is hurt that Liam would betray her with Sally. In her mind, it’s a double whammy because of her hatred of the redhead. She believes that Sally has lured Liam by being needy and is filled with anger that Liam cannot see it. Steffy blurts out to Liam that he disgusts her. Liam refuses to let their marriage end over a silly kiss, so he makes a bold move and hopes it pays off.

Steffy will go through with the vow renewal but will appear on edge. Liam will agree to cast Sally out of his life, but the friction between the married couple is far from over. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will struggle with a secret and considers telling Liam during the week of November 20. The only thing stopping her is she worries about the fallout. It would put a permanent wedge between Liam and Bill and would probably end her marriage for good.

Are you surprised that Liam planned a surprise wedding for Steffy? Will the secret come out during Thanksgiving week?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]